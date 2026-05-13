No Cysts, No Diagnosis? How The Misleading Name 'PCOS' Failed Millions Of Women

In a major shift aimed at ending years of confusion and missed diagnoses, the condition commonly known as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is being renamed Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).

For decades, the term Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) has shaped how millions of women understand - and often misunderstand - a condition that quietly disrupts their health, fertility, confidence, and daily lives. But experts now say the very name has become a barrier, leading to confusion, dismissed symptoms, and years of unnecessary suffering.

The core issue? The word "cysts." Many women with classic PCOS symptoms - irregular or absent periods, stubborn weight gain, acne, excessive facial or body hair, thinning scalp hair, infertility, and insulin resistance - hear the same frustrating line from doctors: "Your ultrasound shows no cysts, so you don't have PCOS."

Dr. Preethi Prabhakar Shetty, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, explains the problem clearly:

"The word 'cysts' itself is not accurate. The tiny follicles seen on ultrasound are not true cysts, but immature egg follicles that have failed to mature due to hormonal imbalance. Many women have been told, 'You do not have cysts, so you do not have PCOS.'"

This ultrasound-centric misconception has delayed diagnoses for countless patients whose ovaries appear completely normal on scans. In reality, PCOS is not primarily an ovarian disease centered on cysts. It is a complex hormonal and metabolic disorder with wide-ranging effects - endocrine, reproductive, dermatological, metabolic, and even psychological.

Women can experience mood disturbances, increased cardiovascular risks, and long-term metabolic challenges even when scans look fine. Yet the old name has often reduced it in public perception to a "gynaecological" or "fertility-only" issue.

Also Read: PCOS Name Changed To PMOS: How This Impacts Women Globally And In India

A Name That Finally Fits: PMOS

There is growing momentum, both in India and globally, to rename the condition PMOS - Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome. This new name better captures the multisystem nature of the disorder.

Dr. Preethi Prabhakar Shetty strongly advocates for the shift:

"We need to understand that it is not just about ovaries and ovarian cysts, but about many features - metabolic, endocrine, reproductive, psychological, and dermatological. The suggested change to PMOS would more accurately reflect what the condition actually means... This will help remove barriers, support early detection, and reduce misconceptions and stigma."

Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi, echoes the concern and highlights the human cost:

"For many years, the term PCOS has misled women because many patients with this condition do not actually have ovarian cysts... Countless women with irregular periods, acne, weight gain, excessive facial hair, infertility, or insulin resistance were either dismissed, not diagnosed, or diagnosed late simply because cysts were not seen on ultrasound."

Also Read: PCOD, PCOS, PMOS: What's Really The Difference?

Why the Change Matters

Experts emphasize that diagnosis of PCOS/PMOS should never rest on ultrasound alone. It must combine clinical symptoms, menstrual history, hormonal evaluation, and metabolic assessment. A more accurate name is expected to encourage doctors to look holistically - screening for insulin resistance, cardiovascular risks, and mental health impacts early on - rather than stopping at the appearance of the ovaries.

By moving away from a name that spotlights a misleading feature, PMOS could reduce stigma, empower women to recognize their symptoms sooner, and promote comprehensive care that addresses the root metabolic and endocrine issues, not just fertility or cosmetic concerns.

For millions of women who have felt invisible or invalidated by the healthcare system, this name change represents more than semantics - it signals a long-overdue shift toward understanding and treating the full reality of their condition.

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