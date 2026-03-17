MomSpeaks: From PCOS To Pregnancy, How I Conceived In The First Month

In today's world, PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is as common as a cold, affecting many women during their reproductive years. According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS is the leading cause of infertility and anovulation among women globally. Many women with PCOS struggle to conceive naturally, but this does not mean that pregnancy is impossible. Most of them successfully achieve pregnancy either naturally or with simple treatments. There's a common belief that women with PCOS require months of extensive treatment or IVF to become pregnant. However, as a mother of a one-year-old who experienced chronic PCOS (which is now resolved), I can assure you that that isn't impossible.

I was diagnosed with PCOS at the age of 13, a time when I barely understood what ovaries were. The doctor calmly informed me that PCOS was extremely common and not a major cause for concern. Still, I found myself struggling to grasp what it truly meant. As I grew older, I became more familiar with the condition and noticed various changes in my body, including weight gain, irregular periods, rapid mood swings, and a persistent feeling of sadness without any clear reason. My metabolism also became slower over the years.

During routine medical check-ups, I was frequently reminded that getting pregnant would not be easy. In my case, PCOS contributed to anovulation, leading to irregular or no periods at all for months. However, while consulting the doctor during fertility treatment, my fears started to dissipate within minutes. The doctor assured me that everything was fine and that a simple ovulation induction would suffice.

During that month, I was prescribed a 5-day course of Letrozole, which induces ovulation along with a few other medications and scans, and it worked! No needles, no IVF. In most cases of PCOS, ovulation induction is effective, provided there aren't other complications.

Today, IVF has gained popularity as a fertility treatment due to its easy accessibility and extensive advertising, which has led to a perception that it is a straightforward option. However, for women with PCOS seeking to get pregnant, IVF is not the only choice available. There are alternative treatments worth considering:

Ovulation induction

Medications like Letrozole are administered for about five days at the start of your cycle to signal your brain to mature and release an egg. This should only be done under a doctor's guidance to determine the appropriate dosage, duration, and timing.

Insulin sensitisers

Since high insulin levels can inhibit ovulation in PCOS, addressing insulin resistance can help. Metformin is often used off-label to restart natural cycles and can be combined with Letrozole to enhance ovarian response.

Injectible hormones

If pills don't work, doctors move to injectables, which stimulate hormones that trigger ovulation. They bypass the brain and tell the ovaries directly to grow follicles.

IUI

This is a procedure that involves placing concentrated sperm directly into the uterus through a thin catheter on the day of ovulation. If PCOS medications make cervical mucus too thick for sperm to pass, IUI can bypass this barrier.

It is important to note that these procedures do require regular screenings, as timing is crucial when trying to conceive. Additionally, you may also require supplementation to support the overall treatment outcomes.

Interestingly, PCOS cannot be cured permanently, but it can be successfully managed, controlled, and even reversed. Some women with PCOS may not even require medical assistance. Fixing diet and lifestyle habits a few months in advance can lead to positive natural outcomes.

Before seeking medical intervention, one must consider making lifestyle changes to restore natural ovulation. These include:

Weight management

If you are overweight, losing just 5% to 10% of your body weight can significantly improve hormone levels and restart regular menstrual cycles.

Insulin-friendly diet

Focus on a low-glycemic index (GI) diet to stabilise blood sugar. This includes whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Regular exercise

Aim for 30 minutes of moderate https://www.ndtv.com/health/heres-how-women-with-pcos-can-manage-inflammation-naturally-9335475activity (walking, swimming, yoga) at least 5 days a week. Strength training is particularly effective at reducing insulin resistance.

Prioritise sleep and stress

Chronic stress raises cortisol, which can disrupt ovulation. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep and practice stress-reduction techniques like meditation.

Remember, PCOS is a chronic condition. If you have this condition, even after delivering the baby, focus on maintaining a sustainable lifestyle that helps manage its symptoms naturally. This will help drastically improve the overall quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.