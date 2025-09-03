Is PCOS A Lifestyle Disorder Or Genetic? Gynecologist Answers

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women during their reproductive years. It is characterized by a combination of symptoms, which include irregular menstrual cycles, elevated androgen levels (leading to symptoms such as acne and hirsutism), and polycystic ovaries (enlarged ovaries containing numerous small cysts). PCOS is also one of the leading causes of infertility in women and is associated with insulin resistance and various metabolic issues.

In recent years, the prevalence of PCOS has increased, believed to be linked to rising obesity rates, dietary changes, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental factors. Better awareness and easier diagnosis have also contributed to more cases being identified.

While PCOS is often considered a lifestyle disorder, genetics may also play a significant role. As September is recognized as PCOS Awareness Month, we spoke with Dr. Ashwin Shetty, a Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, to explore whether PCOS is primarily a lifestyle disorder or genetically influenced.

Lifestyle or genetics? Know what causes PCOS

"As a gynecologist, I am often asked whether Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is essentially a lifestyle disease or if it is an inherited disease. The straightforward response is that PCOS is influenced by both genetics and lifestyle, so it is a disorder partially authored in your genes, and partially authored based on the way you live," Dr. Shetty explained.

How genes play a role

"There is a solid indication that PCOS is genetic. I often get women whose mothers, aunts, and/or sisters had also experienced irregular periods, infertility, or diabetes. Certain genetic propensities lead the ovaries to secrete more androgens (male hormones), which consequently impact ovulation and contribute to symptoms of acne, hirsutism, and cysts on the ovaries. In that way, your genes can provide the background risk," the expert said.

Lifestyle, a significant culprit

"Lifestyle influences also play a significant role in the way PCOS appears. Insulin resistance-a defining characteristic of the syndrome-is aggravated by diet, physical inactivity, stress, and weight gain. Conversely, women at equal genetic risk will have few symptoms if they are lean, active, and consume well-balanced meals. That's why PCOS appears so differently from one woman to another, even within the same family," he added.

PCOS is influenced by both genetic and lifestyle factors. While there is a clear genetic predisposition, evidence shows that women with a family history of PCOS are more likely to develop it, lifestyle plays a significant role as well. Factors such as diet, physical activity, and stress can influence the severity and presentation of PCOS symptoms. Essentially, genetics may set the stage for PCOS, but lifestyle choices can determine how severe and impactful the condition becomes.

Other possible causes

In addition to genetic and lifestyle factors, environmental influences, hormonal imbalances, insulin resistance, and increased inflammation in the body may also play a role.

PCOS management

There's no cure for PCOS. However, it can be effectively managed and reversed with a multifaceted approach. "In practice, I explain to my patients that PCOS is not something you "cause" by your habits, nor is it something you are powerless against. Early diagnosis, regular exercise, healthy food, and stress control can have a dramatic impact on hormone balance, regular periods, and fertility success," the expert added.

Eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing stress can substantially help control PCOS symptoms. It is also essential to stay in close contact with your doctor to monitor for any potential complications.

When left uncontrolled, PCOS can increase the risk of type-2 diabetes, heart disease, sleep apnea, and mood disorders like anxiety and depression. According to the World Health Organisation, PCOS is the commonest cause of anovulation and a leading cause of infertility.

"In short, genetics can lay the groundwork for PCOS, but lifestyle tends to determine how the plot develops. And the better news is: you do have the ability to shape that plot," Dr. Shetty concluded.

(Dr. Ashwin Shetty, Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.