PCOS Or Something Else? Doctor Explains The Causes Of Unexplained Weight Gain

Polycystic ovary syndrome, commonly known as PCOS, is a condition which causes irregular periods, excess androgens (male hormones), and cysts on the ovaries, due to hormonal imbalance in the body. PCOS is common in reproductive-aged women and also leads to acne, excess hair, weight gain, and infertility. PCOS causes small sacs of fluid to develop along the outer edge of the ovary, which are called cysts. This hormonal imbalance leads to irregular menstrual cycles, missed periods and unpredictable ovulation. PCOS is one of the most common causes of infertility in females and it also impacts your health in the long-term. It can lead to type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other conditions.

PCOS also causes weight gain in some people. However, in a majority of cases, women don't realise this and attribute the weight gain to other factors such as diet, sleep and stress, among others. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, said, "Weight gain is one of the major issues that many women face, and it is usually related to PCOS. It should, however, be noted that not all instances of weight gain can be related to PCOS. It is therefore important to recognize the reason for the weight gain, as it may vary depending on the underlying reason."

What Causes Weight Gain In Women With PCOS?

In women who have been diagnosed with PCOS, the underlying reason for weight gain may be insulin resistance. When the cells in the body do not respond to insulin, the pancreas will have to overproduce it to ensure that the cells have enough. When there is too much insulin in the body, the chances of accumulating more fats, especially around the waist, may increase. Hence, many women who have been diagnosed with PCOS may experience some weight gain. In some instances, the excess fats accumulated around the waist may make it difficult for the woman to lose some weight, even when they eat a healthy meal and perform physical exercise regularly.

Symptoms Other Than Weight Gain

Dr. Raheja said that weight gain alone cannot confirm the diagnosis of PCOS. In the majority of such instances, there will also be other symptoms that can be related to hormonal imbalances.

Women who have PCOS may also experience infrequent or irregular menstrual cycles. These cycles occur due to ovulation problems. Besides this, women also face other symptoms such as excessive hair growth on the face and other parts of the body, pimples, hair loss on the scalp, and sometimes difficulty in conception. Symptoms experienced by women also include fatigue and cravings for food.

Causes Of Weight Gain, Other Than PCOS

Adding to it, she said, "At the same time, it should also be noted that there can also be other reasons for weight gain that may not have anything to do with PCOS." Some other causes of the PCOS include:

In some instances, thyroid problems may also result in weight gain. In such instances, hypothyroidism may result in weight gain. In some other cases, lifestyle problems may also result in weight gain. Natural hormonal imbalances that may occur due to natural reasons such as ageing could also result in weight gain. In such instances, the weight gain may not have the symptoms that can occur in PCOS, such as acne or excessive facial or body hair.

PCOS Diagnosis

If a woman thinks that her weight gain might be due to PCOS, it is crucial to seek medical attention rather than self-diagnosis. Doctors usually take into account the patient's menstrual history, symptoms, and family history, and in some cases, blood tests to check hormone levels and glucose metabolism, as well as a pelvic ultrasound, to make a proper diagnosis. "The bottom line is that it is imperative to identify the actual cause of weight gain to manage it effectively. Proper nutrition, regular exercise, enough sleep, and stress management also plays an important role in managing PCOS symptoms," said Dr. Raheja.

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