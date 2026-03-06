1 In 10 Women Face Thyroid Issues: Is Too Much Stress Causing It?

One in 10 Indian women suffer from thyroid issues like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism in their lifetime. Thyroid issues are treatable with targeted medication and lifestyle modifications. The health condition occurs when the thyroid gland produces too few or too many hormones; then the body suffers from problems with its thyroid function. The rise of thyroid disorders is a result of post-COVID lifestyle habits that have caused these serious health problems, which have hit women the hardest. According to the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, 15.86% of women face issues with their thyroid function. The mechanisms behind how these thyroid issues impact women need to be understood to formulate targeted strategies and treatment options.

Thyroid Disorders In India

The thyroid gland is a small butterfly-shaped gland in the neck that can malfunction when it produces too much or too little of the required hormones. These hormonal imbalances can lead to a variety of symptoms, including fatigue, weight changes, and mood swings, which can significantly affect a woman's quality of life. Addressing these disorders through early diagnosis and personalised treatment plans is essential for improving overall health outcomes. The two main types of thyroid disorders, their symptoms, causes, and treatment options need to be explored.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism occurs when there aren't enough thyroid hormones needed for body functioning. These hormones are necessary as they regulate metabolism, energy levels, and essential body functions. The symptoms of this thyroid disorder are fatigue, hair loss, feeling cold, slowed heart rate, weight gain, and dry skin. While the potential causes could be:

Autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's, an iodine deficiency, side effects of certain medications, or post-thyroid surgery or radiation.

Prolonged chronic stress and lifestyle changes post-COVID, which have led to a rise in cases.

Management of hypothyroidism includes taking the following steps:

Going for regular screening (especially for women over the age of 35).

Implementing lifestyle changes like eating a balanced diet, proactive stress management, and adequate physical activity.

Medical treatment upon diagnosis is essential; the treatment options can depend on the individual and the severity of the disorder.

The common treatment options include thyroid hormone replacement therapies prescribed by a medical specialist.

Hyperthyroidism

Hyperthyroidism happens when the body produces too much hormone, speeding up the metabolism and leading to issues. The most common symptoms of hyperthyroidism include weight loss, anxiety, heat intolerance, and rapid heartbeat. While the causes of hyperthyroidism mirror hypothyroidism, so proactive stress is the root cause of thyroid disorders in India. As of 2026, about 55 to 60% of Indian women are engaged in physically demanding work; hence, their stress levels are higher. Here is the difference between the disorder impacting urban and rural women:

When urban and rural women are compared, rural women are more vulnerable to the side effects of hard manual labour, leading to the rise in thyroid disorders.

The lack of health infrastructure, delay in treatment and diagnosis, and lack of specialised care can further lead to poor patient outcomes. These factors contribute to a gender disparity when it comes to thyroid disorders in India.

A young woman with a thyroid disorder consulting doctors

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

Stress As A Trigger

The experience of stress, especially prolonged stress, can become a trigger for thyroid disorders in women. This is why regular health check-ups with stress level assessment scores are needed to evaluate how stress is actually impacting women's bodies, as mentioned in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

The load of worries on Indian women's shoulders, from house responsibilities to caretaking and emotional labour, can further compound the stress scores of women, leading to a rise in thyroid malfunction.

The stress hormone 'cortisol' and its excessive secretion cause thyroid hormone imbalance. Hence, actively controlling and lowering it can increase positive patient outcomes.

For decades, the conversation around thyroid health in India has been largely clinical, centred almost entirely on hormone levels and daily medication. Looking at the evolving landscape of women's health, it's becoming clear that a prescription pad is only one piece of the puzzle.

Lifestyle As Medicine: The Power Of Movement

The daily lifestyle is often underestimated, but recent data suggests the power of lifestyle. A 2025 Zenodo study specifically highlighted how structured physical activity serves as a potential buffer against the physiological stress experienced by thyroid patients.

Yoga and meditation are no longer alternative therapies; they are evidence-based interventions. For an Indian woman balancing the double burden of professional excellence and domestic responsibility, the cortisol-lowering effects of pranayama and daily exercise do more than just burn calories; they stabilise the endocrine system.

The Silent Connection: Mental Health And The Thyroid

The thyroid and the mind are interrelated. A comprehensive review by JETIR (Journal of Emerging Technologies and Innovative Research) has underscored a profound link between thyroid dysregulation and mental health struggles, specifically anxiety and depression.

In India, the stigma surrounding mental health often prevents women from articulating these symptoms, leading them to suffer in silence while their numbers appear normal on a lab report.

The path forward is through an integrated care model. It is time for endocrinologists and psychiatrists to work together. Treating a thyroid disorder without addressing the accompanying emotional turbulence is, at best, a half-measure.

Policy, Awareness, And The Road Ahead

The scale of thyroid disorders in India, particularly among women, demands a shift in public health policy. There is a need for aggressive early screening programmes that reach beyond Tier-1 cities and into the heart of rural India.

Public health campaigns must be reimagined to focus specifically on women's endocrine health, educating families that fatigue, mood swings, and weight fluctuations aren't just part of being a woman but clinical indicators that deserve attention.

Stress is a risk factor, not a permanent constant. By empowering Indian women with the right awareness, lifestyle tools, and a healthcare system that treats the person rather than just the pathology, the condition can be managed by strengthening the very backbone of the nation's health.

