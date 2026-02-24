Makhana vs Roasted Chana: Which Is Healthier And Better For Weight Loss?

The evident health damage from processed foods has shifted the focus to healthy Indian snacks. Two such popular choices on the market are makhana, or puffed lotus seeds/fox nuts, and roasted chana, or chickpeas, which are being consumed widely due to their rich nutrient density. Makhana is being consumed widely in Indian households, especially in urban cities, due to its being marketed as a premium health snack. On the other hand, roasted chana is more popular than makana due to its being affordable, especially in rural and semi-urban India. To effectively determine which snack is healthier and better if you are seeking to lose weight, then starting from the way the snacks are prepared matters.

What Is Makhana?

Makhana, fox nuts, or puffed lotus seeds are all the same name for the highly nutritious, crunchy snack. The unique texture of puffed lotus seeds is the main reason behind its popularity, but the addition of artificial flavours, synthetic food colours, and preservatives may be defeating the purpose the snack serves. When fox nuts are prepared with the addition of natural enhancers like ghee, salt, and pepper, their nutrient profile remains intact. Here are the reasons behind why eating fox nuts is healthy:

Fox nuts are low in calories, high in protein, and rich in antioxidants, which can make them an ideal healthy snack.

They are a preferred evening snack that helps people who want a go-to healthy snack option that doesn't make them gain weight while preserving their heart function.

What Is Roasted Chana?

Roasted chana, or chickpeas, are crunchy and protein-rich when they are consumed in pure form. Artificial colours, flavour enhancers, and synthetic colours are often used to make the snack appealing, but can reverse the health benefits of the snack. When it comes to nutrition, the high fibre content in it promotes fullness while offering moderate calories at an affordable price. Not only does this snack promote fullness, but it is also beneficial for the digestive system, making it a great snack for working professionals and students who stay stationary for long hours.

Here is the science behind why roasting chickpeas can increase their nutritional value:

According to the Journal of Food Science and Technology, roasting chickpeas leads to an increase in their protein digestibility and reduces anti-nutritional factors.

As per Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, roasting can improve the mineral absorption rate when they are eaten in a moderate portion.

Nutritional Profile For Makhana And Roasted Chana

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) Dietary Guidelines for Indians (2024), here's the nutritional profile of makhana (fox nuts) and roasted chana (black gram):

Makhana (per 100 g)

Calories: 350 calories

Protein: 11-12 g

Fibre: 7 g

Fat: 0.5 g to 1 g (the fat content can increase depending on the additives and flavours added, especially the cooking oil used to prepare it, which can also increase the fat content)

Roasted Chana (per 100 g)

Calories: 360 calories

Protein: 19 to 20 g

Fibre: 12 g

Fat: 5 to 6 g

Health Benefits And Trade-Offs

Both healthy snacks offer specific health benefits when consumed in their pure form as intended. When it comes to comparing both of them, the snacks differ mainly in their forms and help you effectively switch from processed snacks on retail store shelves.

Fox nuts contain a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, calcium, magnesium, and zinc, supporting overall bone health and overall nutrition. This has been mentioned in The Pharma Innovation Journal.

Roasted chana has the ability to protect your heart, as per the Journal of Food Science and Technology, as it can reduce cholesterol.

Fox nuts offer immunity-boosting effects, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic, as mentioned in the International Journal for Multidisciplinary Research.

Roasted chickpeas help with diabetes management as they slowly release energy when eaten (low glycaemic index).

As per the Food Chemistry journal, roasted chana has high antioxidant activity while improving sensory qualities, making it a sought-after snacking option.

So, looking at the health benefits of both snacks, it can be said that makhana is lighter but less filling, but chana is heavier but can keep you full for long hours.

Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

When it comes to weight loss, roasted chana and fox nuts are both great snacking options and can be used together. But how much of an exact portion is needed for each day can impact how much weight you may gain or lose. While a single snack during the day has a negligible impact on overall weight management, the complete diet and exercise regimen impacts actual weight loss.

Snacking is a small part of the whole weight loss regimen, but if you are not eating enough nutrients during the day, then you can snack in excess, leading to yo-yo weight. Here is what the studies say about popular healthy snacking options:

Makhana is an ideal snack for the calorie-conscious and is clearly mentioned in the Journal of Current Research in Food Science as boosting brain health while aiding in weight management.

As per the American Journal of Medical Nutrition, roasted chana is better at providing protein intake and promoting fullness.

In conclusion, it depends on individual goals. If you are looking for a light snack, then makhana is better, but if you are looking for a snack that can keep you full for long hours, then roasted chana is better.

Both snacks are healthy in their own way and provide specific health benefits that can improve internal health. The choice clearly depends on calorie needs, how full you want to be after eating, and lifestyle balance. The best approach to healthy snacking is to include both in moderation for variety and balance.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.