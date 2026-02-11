Expert Shares Common Signs Of Thyroid Imbalance You Shouldn't Ignore

Thyroid imbalance is a growing health concern that affects millions of people worldwide. To combat the condition, it is essential to recognise the early warning signs so that long-term complications can be prevented. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary reveals some common symptoms of thyroid imbalance.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "Most people don't realise this, but thyroid issues don't usually start with loud symptoms. They start quietly, with signs that are easy to dismiss or explain away." While on their own, the signs feel common enough and not serious. Together, they point to reduced thyroid activity at a cellular level.

Common Signs Of Thyroid Dysfunction

1. Low basal body temperature

If your basal body temperature is consistently below 36.5°C, it can be a strong indicator of an underactive thyroid. This means there is a decrease in your body's capacity to produce heat and energy at the cellular level. "That's why we notice people who have thyroid, they often feel very cold, or they feel cold much more easily than others," Chowdhary says.

2. Low resting heart rate

The optimal range for resting heart rate is between 60 and 90 beats per minute. Anything lower may indicate reduced thyroid function. "People who have thyroid issues, and also have low RHR, are at an increased risk of heart disease," the nutritionist adds.

3. High cholesterol levels

The thyroid also plays a role in regulating cholesterol by producing an enzyme that acts like a traffic cop in the liver. If you have low thyroid function or hypothyroidism, cholesterol levels tend to rise, while an overactive thyroid can lead to lower cholesterol levels.

4. Fragile or brittle nails

The top layer of the skin has receptors that directly reflect thyroid hormone levels. Low T3 and T4 levels mean reduced keratin production, which can lead to thinning or brittle nails.

If any of these signs sound familiar, it may be your body asking for some more support. Recognising the signs is the first step towards seeking medical attention and reclaiming your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.