Expert Shares 5 Hidden Signs Of Thyroid Issues That Your Lab Reports May Miss

Thyroid health is tricky. For many people, test results come back as “normal”, and yet they don't feel normal at all. Fatigue, mood swings, weight changes and brain fog – these issues are often brushed aside because the reports say everything is fine. But the truth is, thyroid problems can sometimes hide in plain sight. Subtle shifts in how the thyroid works may not always show up in a basic blood test, yet they impact how we feel every single day.

On Sunday, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared an eye-opening Instagram post about this very issue. She reminded her followers that it is possible for thyroid tests to look normal while the body still struggles with symptoms of a sluggish thyroid.

Breaking it down further, Anjali listed five hidden signs of an under-functioning thyroid that lab reports may miss:

1. Constant fatigue: Even after 8 hours of sleep, you wake up exhausted.

2. Dry skin: No matter how many creams you use, your skin stays dull and flaky.

3. Irregular or heavy periods: Sometimes with clots, throwing your cycle off balance.

4. Mental fog: You feel spaced out or unable to concentrate.

5. Rising cholesterol: Levels increase even if your diet hasn't changed much.

She explained that when the thyroid underperforms, even subtly, it slows down metabolism and disrupts other systems. Hormones, skin health, cognitive function and cholesterol levels all take a hit.

This is why many people feel stuck – their lab tests tell them they are fine, but their body says otherwise. Anjali's advice is a reminder to listen to symptoms and not just numbers. If you relate to any of these signs, it may be worth having a deeper conversation with your doctor or nutritionist about thyroid health.

The bigger takeaway? Do not ignore how you feel just because your reports look okay. As Anjali Mukerjee put it, “Your thyroid test is ‘normal' – but you still feel off? It's more common than you think.”

Your body always gives you clues. The key is to pay attention.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.