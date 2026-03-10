The Long-Term Impacts Of Depression Explained: How Everything From Physical Health To Metabolism Bears The Brunt

The conversation around depression is not new. Depression is a mental health condition that affects the way a person thinks, acts, and feels. According to the World Health Organization, 5.7% of adults suffer from depression, and women are known to suffer from it more than men. Not only is there a higher rate of depression among women, but there are significant treatment gaps that lead to 70 to 80% of the affected population not seeking much-needed help.

Depression And Its Long-Term Health Impacts

Depression can be characterised by losing interest in activities that an individual once enjoyed for at least two weeks. The mental health condition can be experienced by people in a variety of different ways, but there are common signs that signal its onset. Even though, according to the World Population Review, around 251-310 million people worldwide suffer from depression, the mental health condition is highly treatable.

Also Read: Majority Of Psychiatric Patients In India Face Treatment Gaps Due To Stigma And Lack Of Awareness, Say Experts

Symptoms Of Depression

There is a stark contrast between feeling depressed due to factors and having an actual diagnosable depression. The symptoms of it can help you get an inkling of whether you need to consult a psychiatrist or mental health professional for treatment. Here are the symptoms of depression that you need to know; they can range from mild to severe, which can only be determined by a certified and experienced mental health professional:

A feeling of sadness throughout the day that doesn't disappear

Complete loss of joy or satisfaction from activities that you used to enjoy

Changes in appetite that cause visible weight loss or weight gain

Having trouble sleeping or sleeping too much during the day or at night

Loss of energy or increased tiredness that can be visibly felt

Increase in tasks that don't have an objective or clear goal, like pacing.

Slowed movement and speech that can be visibly noticeable

Feelings of guilt, regret, and worthlessness

Having difficulty with critical thinking and struggling with concentration

Suffering from low self-confidence and self-esteem

Having a negative outlook on life

Common thoughts about suicide or self-harming practices

Also Read: Screening For Depression Under Government Primary Healthcare May Save Up To Rs 482 Billion: Study

Long-Term Health Impacts Of Depression

Studies like Psychosomatic Medicine indicate that having issues with your thyroid can lead to depression, as fluctuations in thyroid hormones trigger depression whose severity can vary based on a number of factors. When it comes to India, the rate of depression is between 5 and 7% of the entire population, with reporting being higher in urban areas due to awareness. While in rural areas, there is a lack of awareness and stigma attached to the mental health condition.

The National Mental Health Survey (NHMS) conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and the National Mental Health Survey (NHMS) indicate that depression has significant long-term impacts, which can be:

Worsened chronic disease risk, as highlighted in the Lancet journal, as depression and its impact can worsen angina, arthritis, asthma, and diabetes, and increase susceptibility.

Physical health plays a significant role in how the body breaks down food into energy, known as metabolism, and its impact on overall nutrient absorption. As highlighted in the BMC Medicine journal, people with depression can have increased chances of developing heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity.

Increased public health burden as a major portion of the depressed population faces the issue of underdiagnosis and treatment, as published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research.

Rise in disability numbers and impact of productivity, as depression has been ranked as the largest contributor to disability, as highlighted by the National Health Survey of India.

The rise in self-harm practices due to depression can also lead to body image and other disorders, where mental health can suffer even after the depression has healed, as mentioned in the Archives of Psychiatry and Mental Health.

The economic burden increases as the treatment costs and duration of seeking needed treatment are prolonged for effective relief.

Depression is a major mental health condition that needs medical treatment. If you or someone you know is struggling with the symptoms of depression, then you can contact the following help numbers:

The Tele Mental Health Programme of India supports a helpline that is available in 20-plus languages: 14416 for 24/7 mental health support. There are regionally available mental health numbers that can be used state-wise to seek tailored help that you may need for depression.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.