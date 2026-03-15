Start Your Day Right: Nutritionist Shares 4 Morning Habits That Help Stabilise Blood Sugar Levels

If your blood sugar levels often feel unpredictable or difficult to manage, the solution may lie in something as simple as how you start your morning. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the first hour after waking up plays a crucial role in setting the body's metabolic rhythm for the rest of the day. In a recent post on Instagram, she explained that a few mindful morning habits can help stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent sudden spikes or crashes.

She emphasises, “Your morning habits influence cortisol rhythm, insulin response, and energy levels for the entire day.”

According to her, here are 4 simple habits that support better glucose control:

Reset Your Body Clock

The nutritionist highlights a fundamental principle of biology: Circadian Alignment = Hormone Balance, which means that when your internal 24-hour biological clock is synchronised with the natural cycle of light and dark, your body can effectively regulate the production and release of essential hormones.

It includes Melatonin (the sleep hormone), Cortisol (the stress/alert hormone), Insulin (for blood sugar sensitivity), Leptin/Ghrelin (for hunger and fullness) and growth hormone (for repair and recovery of tissues and muscles).

For resetting your body clock, the nutritionist suggests:

Wake up at the same time daily

Get natural sunlight in the morning

Reduce late-night screen exposure

Why it matters:

According to Lovneet, this supports cortisol balance, improves insulin sensitivity, and stabilises fasting sugar.

Start With a Morning Drink

The nutritionist recommends drinking two types of beverages before breakfast, which help prepare the body and offer potential benefits.

Soaked 1 tsp Methi in water overnight

Benefits:

Slows sugar absorption

Supports insulin release/response

Cinnamon Water (mixing 1½ tsp Ceylon cinnamon in 1 cup water)

Benefits:

Improves insulin action

Helps cells absorb glucose better

Move Before Breakfast

Lovneet advises doing Surya Namaskar, squats, brisk walking, or mobility drills early in the morning.

Why it works:

According to her, these movements provide a list of benefits to the body, including:

Lowering post-meal sugar spikes

Muscles use glucose from the blood, helping reduce sugar spikes by pulling sugar from the blood.

Improves insulin efficiency

Build a Balanced Breakfast

Finally, she advises against relying on refined carbs alone, such as toast, biscuits, poha, or cornflakes. Instead, Lovneet talks highly about smartly building your plate.

This may include:

25-30 g protein: Eggs/Paneer/Greek yoghurt/Tofu/Dal cheela

Add fibre such as vegetables/seeds

Add healthy fats such as nuts/ghee/seeds.

Result:

According to Lovneet, these smart breakfast platters offer multiple benefits, such as:

Slower digestion, hence keeping you full longer

Fewer mid-morning (11 AM) cravings

Prevents sudden sugar rise

Steady energy all day

In the concluding note, the nutritionist mentions that stable blood sugar leads to better energy, focus, and metabolic health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.