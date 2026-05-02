Can't Sleep At Night? Here's A Doctor's Guide To Fix Your Sleep Schedule

Sleep is one of the most important things our body needs to function properly. It keeps our energy up, supports healthy digestion and other processes, as well as helps our brain stay sharp and focused. Worryingly, many of us often compromise on it the most. Skipping sleep or not getting enough or proper sleep can make people tired, cranky, and out of sorts. And that's not all.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist based in California, shared a post on Instagram, outlining dos and don'ts for getting sound sleep. He wrote in the caption, “8 habits nobody told you about for better sleep... From a Doctor: Still drinking coffee the wrong way? Small habit shifts can make a big difference for your sleep quality.”

Consistent Sleep Schedule: The doctor says, "Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day strengthens your circadian rhythm, helping you fall asleep faster and improving overall sleep quality." Stress Management: Stress is responsible for the increase in the level of cortisol in the body, which can keep you alert and awake at night. Dealing with stress? Saurabh Sethi suggests trying techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or stretching before sleep to help you relax and fall asleep more easily. Limit Screen Time: "Phones, laptops, and TVs emit blue light, which suppresses melatonin (hormone that signals sleep time). Avoid screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime to reduce sleep disruption," Dr Sethi explained. Prepare Good Environment: Unwanted noise, light, or fluctuating temperatures can affect sleep. To get a good 8-9 hours of sleep, he mentions in the post that people should choose a cool, dark, and quiet room. Avoid Caffeine At Night: Consuming coffee or other caffeinated drinks just a few hours before bed can disrupt sleep because caffeine blocks adenosine, a chemical that makes you feel sleepy. Avoid them right before bed. Regular Exercise: The doctor recommends, "Physical activity increases adenosine buildup, helping you feel sleepy at night and reduces stress hormones. However, avoid intense workouts too close to bedtime." Avoid Heavy Meals At Night: Having heavy meals right before sleeping can keep you awake, as it keeps the digestive system busy, making you alert and keeping you from dozing off. Saurabh Sethi suggests keeping dinner light and having some lighter snacks if anyone feels hungry before sleeping. Cool Bedroom: A cooler room, with a temperature between 15-19 degrees Celsius, is good for quality sleep, as it lowers core body temperature and promotes relaxation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.