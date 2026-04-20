What Happens To Your Body If You Quit Drinking Coffee For 30 Days, Doctors Explain

Coffee is the new element that has caught everyone's attention, even in the health space. While gastronomes keep experimenting with it to create refreshing concoctions and sumptuous desserts, scientists across the world continue to study its effects.

How does coffee affect your brain, liver, and heart? What happens if How does coffee affect your brain, liver, and heart? What happens if you suddenly quit it? How much intake is good for your health? Should you drink coffee on an empty stomach, with or without milk? Countless studies have already been published, and social media is now flooded with both information and misinformation.

An X user, Lore Cardenas, who shares health and wellness advice on her platform, talked about what happens to the body when you quit coffee for 30 days.

Esto es lo que le sucede a tu cuerpo cuando dejas de tomar café durante 30 días:



Día 1 a 2: Comienzan los dolores de cabeza…🧵 pic.twitter.com/ysO6rLsZNL — Lore Cárdenas. (@LoreCardenasX) April 15, 2026

She claimed:

Days 1-2: Headaches begin due to a decrease in dopamine stimulation

Days 3-5: Irritability and cravings as a result of dopamine signals beginning to adjust

Days 6-7: Improvement in sleep quality because adenosine signalling begins to normalise

Days 8-10: Mood stabilisation begins as dopamine receptors regain sensitivity

Days 11-14: Cognitive improvement begins

Days 15-21: Decrease in dependence due to dopamine signalling returning to levels close to baseline

Days 22-30: Sustained energy because you have eliminated caffeine from your routine

NDTV connected with a neurologist and a nutritionist to fact-check these claims. After all, it is crucial to rely on expert advice rather than blindly following health-related information on social media.

What Happens If You Quit Coffee For 30 Days

According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman - Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram, "Symptoms usually begin between 12-24 hours after the last caffeine consumption. Fatigue, poor concentration, irritability, and headaches are common."

In the first couple of days, increased adenosine activity and cerebral vasodilation are the primary contributors to headaches, rather than just a reduction in dopamine.

The expert mentioned that the symptoms tend to peak between 20 and 51 hours. "Some individuals may also experience nausea, muscle aches, and a flu-like sensation in addition to headaches," he added.

Individuals may also experience nausea, muscle aches, and a flu-like sensation in addition to headaches on the second or third day of quitting. Photo: Freepik

Symptoms such as irritability and cravings may persist, but gradual improvement is often noticed. "Some people may also experience better sleep as caffeine clears from the system," the expert noted.

By this time, the withdrawal symptoms usually decrease significantly. People may observe their mood and energy levels stabilising, although timelines can vary from person to person.

Dr Gupta said that there is poor evidence showing the timelines for dopamine reset, contrary to what the X user claimed in her post. "Fixed timelines such as a 'dopamine reset' or marked cognitive improvements after two to three weeks are not well supported by scientific evidence. Most cognitive issues, including brain fog, tend to resolve within the first week itself," he added.

Most cognitive issues related to quitting coffee resolve within the first week. Photo: Freepik

Lore Cardenas claimed that energy stabilises during this period. However, the expert noted that while this may be possible, it is not consistent across individuals. According to Dr Gupta, energy levels are more strongly influenced by nutrition, sleep quality, and overall lifestyle.

"The onset of most caffeine withdrawal symptoms begins within 12-24 hours, peaks within 2-3 days, and resolves within 2-9 days. Most individuals recover within a week. Highly specific, long-term timelines circulating online are often anecdotal and lack strong scientific backing," he noted.

Supporting his claim, Meenakshi Aggarwal, Clinical Dietitian, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, said, "As a Dietitian, my take on the idea of '30-day coffee withdrawal timeline' is that caffeine withdrawal is real, but the idea of a fixed, day-by-day transformation is not strongly supported by scientific research."

"The National Institutes of Health (NIH) report shows that withdrawal symptoms typically begin within 12-24 hours of stopping caffeine, peak within 1-2 days, and may last up to a week in some individuals," she added, quoting a study.

The dietician explained that initially, symptoms like headache, fatigue, reduced alertness, and irritability are common. These effects are primarily due to changes in adenosine receptor activity in the brain, and not just simply a 'dopamine drop,' as often claimed.

Both experts concluded that outcomes beyond the first week can vary significantly, depending on the individual.

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