What Happens When You Drink Coffee Every Day For 14 Days, Harvard-Trained Doctor Explains

For many people, drinking coffee is a morning ritual without which they cannot begin their day. They need to have a cup for a jolt of energy and to regulate their bowel movements. The good news is, however, that the beverage can benefit you in multiple ways.

Taking to his Instagram, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist, recently took to the platform to explain how drinking coffee every day for 14 days can positively impact your body.

Coffee Will Benefit The Liver

"First, your liver can benefit," he said in the video. He explained that regular intake of coffee is associated with lower risks of fatty liver, fibrosis, and cirrhosis. Your morning ritual may be effective in reducing excessive buildup of scar tissue or permanent and irreversible scarring of the liver. It is obviously not the only way to boost liver health, but it is now considered doctor-recommended.

Coffee Will Improve Metabolism

Dr Sethi explained that coffee contains compounds like chlorogenic acid that can support insulin sensitivity. According to studies, black coffee boosts metabolic rate and fat oxidation. It can stimulate the nervous system to signal the body to break down body fat. The cherry on top? It is a natural appetite suppressant; thus, it can help you keep your calorie intake in check.

Coffee Will Give A Boost To Your Brain

"Caffeine can improve alertness, focus, and mental performance," added Dr Sethi. If you watch a lot of medical dramas, you must have seen doctors gulping down a cup in the morning or right before a long surgery. Although it is not a shortcut for overcoming sleep deprivation, according to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, caffeine tablets (200 mg), as shown in K-dramas, can be included in food rotations.

Coffee Will Improve Digestion

It's not us, but Dr Sethi said, "Coffee can stimulate bowel movement and gut motility in many people." A Cleveland Clinic study noted that 29% of coffee drinkers experience the desire to poop. The beverage contains acids that boost the levels of the gastrin hormone, which is associated with involuntary muscle contractions that get your bowels moving.

However, the Harvard-trained gut doctor warned people with IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) to be careful. A cup might help many with their bowel movements, but people with IBS might experience abdominal pain, diarrhoea, or bloating. Dr Sethi recommended one to three cups of black coffee every day, but advised that one must avoid or limit consumption if it triggers palpitations, anxiety, reflux, or poor sleep. The expert also cautioned against loading coffee with sugar or ultra-processed creamers.

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