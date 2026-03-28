Does Mercury Poisoning Really Work As Shown In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>? A Neurologist Explains

Spoilers Ahead: This story contains spoilers related to Dhurandhar 2.

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) tries to poison Dawood Ibrahim aka Bade Sahab (Danish Iqbal) by trying to expose his skin to a single drop of concentrated mercury. He fails in his attempt, but someone had succeeded years ago.

During the climax, Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) shows Hamza an image of him shaking hands with Dawood Ibrahim when he was first introduced to him. After a few hours of shaking hands, Bade Sahab experiences difficulty while having dinner with everyone. Ultimately, the film suggests that a single drop slowly poisoned him, leaving him in a bedridden state for the rest of his life.

In the end credit scene, when Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh) is shown getting trained under the National Institute of Training and Strategy, a fictional organisation that trains spies for India, he and other cadets are introduced to a capsule filled with concentrated mercury. The expert in the scene says that a drop of it, once it penetrates through the skin, will present symptoms of food poisoning.

Does mercury poisoning work the same way as shown in Dhurandhar 2? Speaking to NDTV, Dr Madhukar Bhardwaj, Director & HOD, Neurology, Aakash Healthcare, said, "Mercury is a well-known neurotoxin that can significantly affect the brain and nervous system. However, its depiction in films is often dramatised for effect."

"While the concept of mercury acting as a 'slow poison' has some scientific basis, the way it is shown cinematically may not always be entirely accurate," he added.

Is Mercury A Slow Poison

The expert also agreed that mercury poisoning can occur gradually, especially in cases of chronic exposure, and it is most commonly seen with organic mercury compounds like methylmercury, which accumulate in the body over time.

In such cases, early symptoms are subtle and non-specific, including irritability, fatigue, headaches, and difficulty concentrating. "As exposure continues, more pronounced neurological symptoms may develop, such as tremors, memory problems, mood disturbances, and impaired coordination," the neurologist added.

"However, the portrayal of mercury instantly penetrating intact skin and acting rapidly like a covert 'slow poison' is not entirely accurate," he further added. He explained that elemental mercury, which is in liquid form, is poorly absorbed through intact skin, whereas the most dangerous exposure happens by inhaling its vapours or ingesting it.

Mercury Tracing In The Body And Treatment

Mercury can be detected in the body through laboratory tests. Depending on the type and duration of exposure, blood, urine, and hair sample analysis can be used to detect it in the body. The expert said that a neurological exam and imaging can reveal the extent of damage to the nervous system.

"It's not an untraceable poison, especially once the symptoms begin to manifest," he added.

The first step of treatment is to eliminate the patient's exposure to mercury. In the early stages, chelation therapy, which is used to remove heavy metals from the body, can be helpful in removing certain forms of mercury from the body.

"However, once significant neurological damage has occurred, some effects may be partially or fully irreversible. That said, early diagnosis and timely intervention can improve outcomes and prevent progression. Supportive and symptomatic treatment, including neurological rehabilitation, also plays an important role in recovery," he further noted.

Can A Single Drop Of Mercury Be As Fatal As Shown In Dhurandhar 2

In Dhurandhar 2, Jameel Jamali is shown shaking hands with Dawood Ibrahim only once. But the repercussions are severe for him. Dr Bhadwaj highlighted that a single drop of mercury is unlikely to cause severe poisoning if it comes in contact with intact skin.

"The risk increases significantly if mercury is inhaled as vapour in a confined space or ingested in toxic forms. The idea that a single drop can silently trigger a prolonged, fatal poisoning process is an oversimplification. Toxicity depends on multiple factors, including the chemical form of mercury, route of exposure, dose, and duration," he explained.

Dr Bhardwaji cautioned, "Mercury is indeed a dangerous toxin with the potential to cause long-term damage. However, its effects are typically linked to specific exposure pathways and sustained contact rather than the dramatic, instantaneous methods often portrayed in films."

"Public awareness about real sources of exposure, such as contaminated food, industrial settings, or improper handling, is far more important from a health perspective," he said, warning readers.

Maybe Jameel Jamali shook hands with Bade Sahab more than once, leaving him bedridden. We can only imagine, considering the severity of his health when he first met Hamza, but we cannot confirm.

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