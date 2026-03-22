Hamza Ali Mazari's Lyari Home In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Is A Luxury Property In Punjab's Amritsar

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19, 2026, and since then, it has been part of office gossip, dinner‑table conversations, and social media trends. From treasure‑hunt Easter eggs to new conspiracy theories flooding the internet, fans, actors, and directors alike have been swooning over Aditya Dhar's film.

On its first day, the film reportedly collected a little over Rs 100 crore and has already been touted as a blockbuster, having grossed over Rs 500 crore before its first weekend. If you have yet to watch the film, there might be a spoiler or two ahead, but nothing major.

In the trailer, we see Yelina, played by Sara Arjun, pointing a gun at Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh. We won't tell you whether she pulls the trigger or not-that's for you to find out on the big screen. What we will tell you, however, is that the scene is shot at Hamza's residence in Lyari, which he bought as a gift for his wife.

The biggest surprise is that the property is not located in Pakistan. It is, in fact, a luxury house in Punjab.

Hamza Ali Mazari's Lyari Home In Dhurandhar 2 Is A Luxury Property In Punjab

Located in Amritsar, the property is an architectural marvel by 23DC Architects, an Indian architecture and design firm that specialises in ultra‑luxury projects across Punjab, India, Dubai, the USA, and Australia.

A day ago, the firm shared a video titled Ranveer Singh's house in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The video featured the same home where several pivotal scenes involving Hamza Ali Mazari were shot. From the lavish party he hosts in one of the film's key moments to Yelina pointing a gun at him, and even the last time the couple shares the screen, everything was filmed at this property in Punjab.

"That house from @adityadharfilms' Dhurandhar: The Revenge? It's actually in Punjab! We're delighted to see our project, Ananda, featured on the big screen in this cinematic masterpiece," read the caption of the video.

"Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, your screen presence made the house look even more special," it added.

About The Luxury Amritsar Home That Featured In Dhurandhar 2

Ananda spans over 16,000 sq ft and was completed in 2024. It boasts modern architecture complemented by lush greenery and open spaces, allowing residents to dine under the stars or simply enjoy the weather.

"It was designed for a client who deeply values landscape preservation and Indian aesthetics. Throughout the residence, light meets space in a thoughtful rhythm. Courtyards open like pauses in poetry, gardens weave through the structure, and traditional craftsmanship quietly supports contemporary design," read the YouTube description of the property.

From lavish bathrooms equipped with modern amenities and trendy fixtures to spacious, minimalist bedrooms, the residence is truly built for a larger‑than‑life personality such as Hamza Ali Mazari in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Black marble staircases, abstract artefacts, a long corridor lined with track lights, wooden flooring in select spaces, a living room overlooking the swimming pool, an open kitchen, a large outdoor area with a fire pit and semi‑circular sofa, and a manicured garden filled with lush greenery make this property worthy of being featured in a film like Dhurandhar 2.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Wears A Rs 22 Lakh Rolex In Dhurandhar 2. Why Is It So Special?