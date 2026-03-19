<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Shows Across India Get A New Drink, Doodh Soda. Watch Viral Video

Dhurandhar 2 has already generated huge buzz after its release, but it is not just the film's storyline or characters that people are talking about.

In a turn no one quite saw coming, the film has made Doodh Soda go viral, turning a humble, old-school drink into the latest cinema snack.

Doodh Soda is exactly what it sounds like, milk mixed with lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7-Up. It is a combination that sounds unlikely on paper, but has long been a favourite in hot, humid regions.

The carbonation cuts through the richness of milk, creating a drink that feels surprisingly light and refreshing. That said, the balance is everything. Too much soda and it curdles, too little and it turns overly heavy.

Cinema Halls Join The Trend

Taking the film's popularity a step further, theatres are now bringing the drink into their own spaces. Broadway Cinemas has been selling Doodh Soda for Rs 250, leaning into the film's growing cultural moment.

In another instance, a cinema hall in Purnia has been spotted serving "Doodh Soda" in Aalam style during Dhurandhar 2 screenings, adding a performative twist that mirrors the film itself.

from Lyari to Coimbatore & Tiruppur ! 🥤



Aalam Bhai Doodh Soda pic.twitter.com/hkIx1mzw7R — Broadway Cinemas (@CinemasBroadway) March 19, 2026

Unsurprisingly, videos of these theatre experiences are now doing the rounds on social media, with audiences equally amused and intrigued by the trend.

How Did The Doodh Soda Craze Start

The surge in popularity can be traced back to a brief but memorable moment in the film. Mohammad Aalam, an Indian spy disguised as a street vendor, grabs attention with his now-viral line, "Darling, Darling, Dil kyu toda. Peelo peelo, Aalam soda."

While Dhurandhar 2 may have pushed Doodh Soda back into the spotlight, the drink is far from new. In fact, it has been part of India's culinary landscape for generations.

Long before packaged soft drinks became mainstream, roadside vendors across undivided Punjab served versions of Doodh Soda. With dairy easily available and soda fountains gaining popularity in colonial-era cities, local sellers began experimenting with combinations like rose soda, khus soda, lemon soda and eventually, milk soda.

A Legacy Drink

Interestingly, the origins of Doodh Soda trace back to Victorian England, where the combination of milk and soda first emerged. It made its way to the subcontinent during the British colonial period and gradually embedded itself into local food cultures.

After the Partition of India, the drink evolved differently across borders. In Pakistan, it became a popular Ramzan beverage, often served at iftar to help rehydrate after fasting, sometimes with additions like Rooh Afza. In India, it remained rooted in local markets and neighbourhood stalls.

Today, Doodh Soda continues to be enjoyed in pockets of Punjab, Old Delhi and Amritsar, as well as in cities like Lahore and Karachi, quietly holding on to its place in everyday food culture.

And now, thanks to Dhurandhar 2, it has found itself back in the spotlight, this time with a cinematic twist.