PCOS Is Now PMOS. Why This 1-Letter Change Is A Big Win For Women Everywhere

In my early 20s, I had a sudden episode of severe back pain and stomachache. The pain was unbearable, so much so that I was rushed straight to the Emergency room. After what felt like endless blood tests, two ultrasounds, and multiple consultations, doctors finally concluded that it was a UTI. But during one of those ultrasounds, a doctor casually added another diagnosis.

"Oh, you also have PCOS," she told me.

Then came the follow-up that stayed with me far longer than the pain itself.

"Are you married? You should get married early and think of having kids sooner, or else it will be a problem for you."

I was 23 then. Marriage and children were nowhere on my radar. Yet suddenly, it felt like my future had already been decided based on an ultrasound report.

PMOS is a common hormonal and metabolic disorder affecting 10–13% of reproductive-aged women.

That was my first introduction to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, or PCOS. And over time, I realised how common that story is among Indian women. The diagnosis often arrives with fear, confusion, horrible symptoms and unsolicited fertility warnings.

But a year later, during another check-up for my PCOS, a different doctor looked at my ultrasound and asked, "Who told you that you have PCOS?"

I explained my earlier diagnosis. He pointed to the scan and clarified, "You don't have any cysts. Look here. You don't have PCOS."

I remember feeling relieved for a moment. Then confused all over again.

Because despite the absence of "cysts", I still had almost every symptom associated with PCOS: hirsutism, hair fall, weight gain, acne, and painful periods. I was still prescribed medication commonly used for PCOS. My body still behaved like I had the condition. Yet I was somehow being told I did not.

And that is precisely why many women (like me) are celebrating what may seem like a very small change: PCOS is now being renamed PMOS, or Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome.

To some, it is just one changed letter. To many women, it feels like long-overdue recognition.

Why The Name Is Changing

The change was announced in a global consensus paper published in The Lancet and led by the International PCOS Network along with researchers and clinicians worldwide. Over the next three years, medical systems and guidelines are expected to gradually move from using "PCOS" to "PMOS", with full implementation planned by 2028.

The reason behind the shift is simple: experts increasingly believe the old name never fully captured the condition.

PCOS is a condition that is about far more than cysts. Photo: Pexels

For years, "Polycystic Ovary Syndrome" placed heavy emphasis on ovarian "cysts". But many women diagnosed with the condition do not actually have ovarian cysts at all. What doctors often see are immature follicles, not true cysts. Meanwhile, the name also overlooked the broader hormonal and metabolic dysfunction happening inside the body.

The new term, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, attempts to correct that.

"Polyendocrine" acknowledges that multiple hormone systems are involved. "Metabolic" highlights issues like insulin resistance, blood sugar imbalance, weight gain, and cardiovascular risks. "Ovarian" still recognises the reproductive aspect of the condition. And "syndrome" reflects the fact that it is a cluster of symptoms rather than one single disease.

In short, the rename tries to explain what women have been saying for years: this condition is about far more than cysts.

What Exactly Is PCOS, Now PMOS?

PMOS is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting people with ovaries globally. Experts estimate that around one in eight women worldwide live with it.

In India, the numbers are especially striking. Several studies over the years have shown that PCOS prevalence among Indian women may range anywhere from around 10 to 20 per cent depending on the region and diagnostic criteria used. Urban lifestyles, rising obesity levels, stress, sedentary routines, and increasing insulin resistance are often linked to its growing prevalence.

The symptoms can vary dramatically from person to person. Some women experience irregular or missed periods. Others struggle with acne, excess facial hair, scalp hair loss, weight gain, infertility, or severe menstrual pain. Many also deal with anxiety, depression, fatigue, and body image issues.

The condition is also closely tied to insulin resistance, which means the body struggles to process insulin properly. Over time, this can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease.

Yet despite how common it is, diagnosis often remains frustratingly inconsistent.

Some women are diagnosed based on symptoms alone. Others are told they cannot possibly have the condition because scans do not show ovarian cysts. Many spend years moving between dermatologists, gynaecologists, endocrinologists, and nutritionists before anyone connects the dots.

That diagnostic confusion is exactly what the PMOS rename hopes to address.

Why Experts Say This Matters

The transition is not just cosmetic. Experts say it could fundamentally change how doctors approach diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Pranav Ghody, Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, tells NDTV that the older name often misled patients.

"The proposed shift from PCOS to PMOS is medically significant because the older term was a misnomer. In this syndrome, the ovaries do not have true cysts; instead, the cyst-like structures are immature follicles," he says.

"The term PCOS often created confusion among patients and even delayed diagnosis in some cases. Many women believed ovarian cysts were mandatory and the only thing needed to make a diagnosis, whereas PCOS is actually a complex hormonal and metabolic disorder affecting multiple systems in the body."

According to him, the new terminology better reflects insulin resistance, obesity, menstrual irregularities, infertility risk, and long-term complications like diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

"From an endocrinology perspective, this change can help move conversations beyond just reproductive health and encourage earlier screening for metabolic disorders," Dr Ghody says.

"It may also reduce stigma and improve awareness that the condition is mainly a metabolic condition and not limited to the ovaries," he adds.

The change could also reshape diagnostic practices themselves.

Under the newer approach, doctors are expected to place greater emphasis on metabolic health screenings such as glucose levels, cholesterol profiles, blood pressure monitoring, and insulin resistance assessments alongside reproductive symptoms.

That means women who have symptoms but no visible ovarian cysts may finally be less likely to hear: "You don't have PCOS."

The Internet Says: "Finally"

Online, the response has been emotional, relieved, and deeply personal.

Sarah, a women's health coach, called this step on her recent post, "one small step in women's healthcare, but one giant step for cyster kind."

The video quickly gained 1.2 million views, and the comments section was sharing experiences they struggled to explain for years. Have a look:

One user wrote, "OK because I have always had all of the symptoms of PCOS, but I have not had ovarian cysts present on the two ultrasounds that I've had to test it. So they just keep telling me that I don't have it."

Another woman commented, "I'm happy, my PMOS and I are finally medically, biologically and socially recognised."

Others hope the shift will force healthcare systems to take the metabolic side of the condition more seriously, especially when it comes to insurance coverage, weight management treatments, and preventive care.

"Now doctors can stop effin saying lose weight. As if we are not trying. WE ARE TRYING!!!" one viral post read.

The frustration behind those reactions is hard to miss. For years, many women with PCOS have spoken about feeling dismissed, oversimplified, or reduced entirely to fertility concerns.

A name alone cannot fix broken healthcare experiences. It cannot erase years of confusion or instantly improve treatment access. But language shapes understanding. And understanding shapes care.

For women who spent years being told their symptoms did not "count" because scans failed to show cysts, PMOS feels like the acknowledgement we deserve.

And sometimes, one letter really can change everything.