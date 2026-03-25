How Weight Loss Helped This Dubai Woman Reverse PCOS And Transform Her Skin

Weight loss is often seen as a purely physical change, usually measured in numbers on a scale or visible transformations. But in reality, it goes far beyond appearances. Weight loss in a healthy manner influences everything from hormonal balance to skin health. A woman shared the transformation journey that helped her reverse PCOS, improve her skin and embrace healthier daily habits.

In a post shared on Instagram, entrepreneur and influencer Nikita Phulwani from Dubai explained how losing weight helped in other aspects of her health. And honestly, it was not just about looking different. It was about feeling different.

In her candid post, Nikita spoke about how simple habits like moving more, drinking enough water and eating better changed her life. Here is what stands out:

1. Reversing PCOS

Nikita Phulwani shared that she was able to reverse her PCOS. This improved her periods, skin quality and even reduced pigmentation and facial hair. That was a big shift, and it showed how lifestyle plays a huge role in hormonal health.

2. Hydration changed everything

“I used to drink a litre of water in a WEEK,” she wrote. Now she drinks 4–5 litres daily. The result? Clearer skin and a natural glow. Sometimes the basics really do the most.

3. Skin confidence is real

Nikita mentioned she could not find old photos without makeup because of patchy skin. Now, she is comfortable going makeup-free. That says a lot about how far the entrepreneur has come.

4. Reduced pigmentation

From dark patches around her mouth to a darker neck caused by high sugar intake, she saw visible improvement. Her skin tone evened out over time.

5. Body changes beyond weight

It was not just about losing kilos. Nikita Phulwani ‘s foot size, wrist size and even ring size changed. These are small things, but they show how deeply the body transforms.

Nikita Phulwani said she looked older at 25–27 than she does now. “You literally de-age,” she added. And that glow is not just skincare, it is lifestyle. Her post is a reminder that a “glow up” is not just about weight. It is about better health, more confidence and feeling good in your own skin.