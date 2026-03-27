Exclusive: Rakesh Bedi's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Home Is Actually A 9BHK Chandigarh Villa With Spa And Salon

Since the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theatres on March 19, 2026, fans have been tracing the timeline of the love story of Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) and Yalina (Sara Arjun).

Reels from the film have been going viral, showcasing their first meeting during a public event in Lyari, where Hamza first sees Yalina in a white suit with her head covered. He meets her at a pub to give back her phone, which Jameel Jamali (played by Rakesh Bedi) snatched from her and threw away.

It was Hamza who tipped off the police about the illegal drug abuse in the club, leaving him as a knight in shining armour for Yalina. He drops her at Jameel Jamali's house, which boasts an opulent entrance. It was one of the first few scenes in which they talked to each other without any distractions.

The stunning Lyari residence of Jameel Jamali is actually a beautiful mansion located in Sector 9, Chandigarh. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Gayatri Bedi, founder of Gayatri Bedi Designs, shared details about the private property.

"Aditya Dhar's team got in touch with us through our local team to coordinate the shoot," the interior decorator shared.

Taking to Instagram a few days ago, the firm shared a video of the luxury property, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the scene, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun.

Jameel Jamali's Lyari Residence In Dhurandhar Is A Mansion In Chandigarh

As Yalina walks inside, the path leading to a big wooden door is flanked by luxurious cars. It might be a politician's residence in the film, but in reality, it's a mansion equipped with modern amenities.

Spanning over 38,000 sq ft, the property has nine spacious bedrooms. The mansion includes a billiards room, spa, salon, gym, sauna, private pool, and a home theatre.

"The decor reflects a refined, high-end aesthetic in line with the design philosophy of Gayatri Bedi Designs," revealed Gayatri Bedi.

No doubt, the property was chosen to showcase Jameel Jamali's residence. He was one of the most influential people in Lyari. From Rehman Dakait to Arshad Pappu, he called everyone, "Bachcha hai tu mera."

The mansion spans over 38,000 sq. ft., and it is located in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Photo: Gayatri Bedi

The interior designer clarified that the shoot of Dhurandhar only took place in the parking area and outside the property. The inside shots were not taken in the same mansion.

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