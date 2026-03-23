Meet Balwinder Singh, The Turban Expert Behind Ranveer Singh's Iconic <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Look

Throughout the Dhurandhar franchise, costumes and makeup have emerged as some of its most striking elements. Following the success of Dhurandhar, the responsibility on the artists working on Dhurandhar: The Revenge was significantly higher.

While audiences may admire the detailing behind the costumes and Ranveer Singh's ghost look, meet Balwinder Singh, the artist who tied turbans not just for Jaskirat Singh Rangi, but for several other actors as well.

Meet Balwinder Singh, The Artist Who Tied Turbans For Dhurandhar Actors

Based out of Amritsar, the artist is known for his turban‑tying skills. From dastar and dumala pagris to wedding turbans, Balwinder Singh knows how to do it all. Since Dhurandhar: The Revenge, released on March 19, 2026, charts Jaskirat Singh Rangi's journey from a young man in Punjab to becoming Sher‑e‑Baloch, on a mission to kill terrorists in Pakistan before returning to India as a man in his late 30s or early 40s, turbans are a crucial part of his identity.

Not just for Jaskirat, but also for his family members, Shirani, Pinda, Atif Ahmed, Punjab police officers, and several background actors, turbans helped establish authenticity.

In January 2026, Balwinder Singh shared a video of himself "going to the Dhurandhar movie shoot for turban‑tying." He was the one who tied the Baloch‑style turban to complete Shirani's look. Shirani played a crucial role in helping Hamza take down SP Choudhary Aslam and Major Iqbal.

Speaking to Bollywood Cut Uncut, he revealed that when he was first approached to work with an actor, he thought he would be tying a turban for Ranbir Kapoor. "I thought they might be shooting for Animal 2," he told the publication. Later, he was told that he would be tying the turban for Ranveer Singh, which left him surprised.

Balwinder Singh has also shared behind‑the‑scenes pictures and videos of himself tying turbans for various actors from the Dhurandhar franchise.

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