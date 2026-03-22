Viral Video: Woman Works Through <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Screening, Internet Says, "Gone Too Far"

Watching a film in a theatre is fun - you go out with friends or family, buy popcorn, and enjoy the film. The best part? You can keep your phone in silent mode and enjoy the movie without the constant buzzing and notifications from your office.

But what if you have booked a ticket for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and your boss asks you to work in the middle of the screening? Will you do it? While it seems a bit far‑fetched, especially if you have booked a late‑night show, a woman was spotted working through it.

Khushi Batra, a social media influencer, took to Instagram to share a video of a woman working during an 11 pm show of Dhurandhar 2. She titled it, "Hai Bhagwan! Mohe agle janam corporate majdoor na keejo [Dear God! Please don't make me a corporate slave in the next life]."

The text on the video read, "11 pm show by the way."

Internet Reacts To Woman Working Through Dhurandhar 2 Screening

A person wrote, "They [corporate bosses] don't know the pain of joining the meeting right from the club."

A second mentioned that they feel blessed because their company took them for a Dhurandhar screening.

A third said that there is a possibility that the person might be on a night shift. They might be in the middle of their shift while enjoying Dhurandhar 2.

A fourth user wrote, "Work from anywhere has gone too far now."

Another person mentioned, "This is exactly what burnout looks like, even movies are not a break anymore."

A sixth person said, "Honestly, I feel bad. People cannot even disconnect for two hours."

Another commented, "Why come to a theatre if you have to work. Just stay home."

An eighth person quipped, "Deadlines do not care if Ranveer Singh is on screen."

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and it has already grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, the Aditya Dhar film is a sequel to Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025.

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