How Ranveer Singh Transformed Into Pinda's Drug-Induced Hallucination In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>

Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19, 2026, and before its first weekend, the movie grossed over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Touted to be a blockbuster hit, the Aditya Dhar film is making waves as Indian cinematographers and fans continue to shower it with love and praise.

Before you scroll further, please note that there are spoilers ahead. The author has tried her best to be discreet, but the story demands context, which cannot be explained without a few spoilers.

Hair And Makeup Details In Dhurandhar 2

One of the key elements that made Dhurandhar a global favourite is the effort that the team put into the looks of each character. For example, Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi in his 20s to Hamza Ali Mazari in the late 30s or early 40s - the details that went into costume, hair, makeup, and even physique are commendable.

Much like Singh, Udaybir Sandhu (aka Pinda) also played a 20‑year‑old young man who was Jaskirat's companion. He also played a 40‑year‑old man in Dhurandhar 2 when he met his friend, living as Hamza Ali Mazari, years later in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the actor mentioned that he gained and lost 15 kg to look the part.

When Pinda meets Hamza in Lyari, he is a changed man, abusing drugs. Not just that, he was also smuggling them from Pakistan to India, which is the reason why the two friends crossed paths after years.

Hamza was asked to throw a celebration to honour the guest, and he invited everyone to his Lyari residence, which is originally a luxury property in Amritsar, Punjab. The two friends caught up in a bathroom and broke into a fight as a result of Pinda suffering from a drug-induced hallucination.

During drug-induced visions, Pinda sees Hamza's ashy face, white locks, and black veins - almost like a harbinger of death. To know what happens next, you will have to wait and watch Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theatres.

How Ranveer Singh Transformed Into Pinda's Hallucination In Dhurandhar 2

Coloured lights in the backdrop further make Ranveer Singh look deadly, but it is all magic created on screen by Preetisheel Singh, the makeup, prosthetics, and hair designer. Apart from the Dhurandhar franchise, she has worked across several Indian films and won the National Film Award and IIFA awards.

Taking to Instagram, the ace artist shared how Ranveer Singh was transformed into Pinda's drug-induced hallucination. She wrote, "When your mind grows weary, illusion paints its lies in colours you ache to believe!! Transforming Ranveer Singh into a Ghost born of Shadows! Dhurandhar: The Revenge."

During the actor's transformation, which probably took at least a couple of hours, if not more, four to five experts can be seen working simultaneously on his face, beard, hair, and neck. They draw on his face, making sure the strings are tightly locked for the gruesome effect, his eyes are darkened, and the veins drawn on his face add a contrasting effect to make him look like a hellhound.

It's almost like Aditya Dhar's instructions were to show the audience what Pinda, under the effects of drugs, is hallucinating. And for the unversed, Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari from that point onwards turns into a reaper of terrorists in Pakistan.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Wears A Rs 22 Lakh Rolex In Dhurandhar 2. Why Is It So Special?