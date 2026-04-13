The Story Behind <i>Brimful Of Asha</i>, The Tribute By Cornershop That Fatboy Slim Made Famous

Asha Bhosle, the voice of Indian cinema and the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, died at the age of 92 on April 12. From Aaja Aaja Main Hoon Pyar Tera to Dum Maro Dum to Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, she sang over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages, many of which were recreated time and again, with the most recent being Piya Tu Ab To Aaja in Dhurandhar.

Her legacy was defined by an eight-decade-long career, during which she gave us countless blockbuster hits. She was an icon whose voice not only touched hearts in India but also inspired listeners across the world. Cornershop, a British rock band, released its third album, When I Was Born for the 7th Time, in 1997, and one of its tracks was Brimful of Asha.

Lyrics Of Brimful Of Asha

"Mai keha sadi Asha jhinah sadian sukh sabelian nu din raat nu aoondian hain, kimarh karke"

The song traces the history of film culture in India and was written as a tribute to Asha Bhosle. It secured the 60th position on the UK charts in 1997. Its short, radio-friendly edit version was released, running three minutes and 31 seconds long.

As the song begins, the opening verse goes:

"There's dancing, behind movie scenes

Behind the movie scenes - Sadi Rani

She's the one that keeps the dream alive

From the morning, past the evening

Till the end of the light"

The legend was referred to as Sadi Rani (our queen).

The chorus further mentions the title of the song,

"Brimful of Asha on the forty-five

Well, it's a brimful of Asha on the forty-five

Brimful of Asha on the forty-five

Well, it's a brimful of Asha on the forty-five"

Its verse 2 reads,

"And dancing, behind movie scenes

Behind those movie screens - Asha Bhosle

She's the one that keeps the dream alive

From the morning, past the evening

Till the end of the light"

According to the BBC, the five‑minute‑and‑17‑second‑long song was significant because it brought together two cultures on the UK charts - Bollywood film music and indie rock. The bridge also mentions Indian music legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Mohammed Rafi, and includes references to non‑Indian music labels, such as Trojan Records and Argo Records, among others.

Fatboy Slim's Remix Of Brimful Of Asha

Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, was asked to remix Brimful of Asha. He did so by modulating the track to a higher key. When it was released as a standalone single, it topped the UK Singles Chart in February 1998. The remix gave Cornershop's original version a commercial boost, and the song was re‑released the same year. Music Week named Cook's version Single of the Week.

A reviewer from New Musical Express (NME) wrote, "Sadly not a song about the joys of chain‑smoking, but in fact a celebration of the Asian music and films of our Tjinder's youth." The remix also featured on NME's list of The 50 Best Remixes Ever.

As the world grooved to the tunes of Brimful of Asha or paid homage to a song, they were celebrating the voice that shaped Indian cinema.

Also Read | 80 Years, 20 Languages, 12,000 Songs: Asha Bhosle Was India's Love Language