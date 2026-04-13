Asha Bhosle To Be Cremated In Mumbai Today: How Are State Honours Decided?

Asha Bhosle, the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award honouree, died on April 12, and her body will be cremated with full state honours today at 4 pm in Mumbai. She sang over 12,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages, and documenting her contribution to Indian cinema would require tracing her eight-decade-long career.

The late singer started a wave of dynamism in Indian music. From peppy, Western-influenced tunes and cabaret numbers to traditional bhajans and melodious ghazals, Asha Bhosle's voice brought versatility to Indian music. With playfulness, she often recorded songs in a single take.

A state funeral, which honours an individual with military and ceremonial rites, highlighting their contributions to a nation, is only fitting for her. But the criteria for who gets a state funeral have evolved over the years, and there are a few eligibility conditions that one must fulfil.

What Is A State Funeral

Often, when dignitaries, military personnel, and distinguished individuals die, they are cremated with full state honours. Unlike ordinary funerals, these are elaborate affairs, including a gun salute, the draping of the coffin with the national flag, and formal ceremonial honours.

A state funeral is not just about honouring the departed but also represents the collective mourning of the nation. While a state funeral is often reserved for the Prime Minister, President, former Presidents, and Governors, the central government can accord it to other dignitaries, depending on their contributions to the country.

Who Gets A State Funeral

The concept of state funerals dates back to 1948, when it was first held for Mahatma Gandhi. Since then, notable individuals have received this honour, including former Prime Ministers, Presidents, Governors, and individuals who have contributed to Indian politics, arts, science, cinema, and social service, among other fields.

The eligibility criteria include

Heads of state, current and former Prime Ministers and Presidents, are entitled to a state funeral, which includes a 21-gun salute for Presidents and a three-volley salute for other dignitaries. Flags are flown at half-mast nationwide.

Government officials, including sitting and former Cabinet Ministers, Union Ministers, and State Governors, may be accorded state funerals. The Chief Minister and senior Cabinet members consult before making a decision regarding the funeral, and in some cases, a public holiday may be declared.

Distinguished citizens of the country who have made significant contributions in the fields of literature, arts, science, and social service can be considered for a state funeral, subject to the discretion of the government. In the past, Lata Mangeshkar, Ratan Tata, and Mother Teresa have received state funerals.

Rules And Features Of A State Funeral

A state funeral is not ordinary, but it is organised with certain rules,

The funeral is organised by the Ministry of Defence after it receives confirmation from the Ministry of Home Affairs

The national flag is draped on the coffin with the saffron colour facing the head

All gazetted officers of the government are expected to attend, subject to availability

Service personnel wear official dress for state functions

The flag must not be lowered into the grave or burned on the pyre

Formalities at a state funeral include

The formalities of a state funeral include,

A gun salute is organised, during which several guns are fired in honour of the individual

The coffin is draped with the national flag

A period of mourning is declared, during which flags are hoisted at half-mast, and public entertainment is suspended

An individual being cremated with full state honours reflects the nation's respect for them and their contributions to society.

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