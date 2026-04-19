No Alcohol, Lose Weight, And Sip Coffee: A Hepatologist's Guide To Better Liver Health

Most of us often worry about our health, and weight is often the focus. The way we look often matters more than how we feel inside. Some people go an extra mile and think about their heart health or take preventive measures to avoid developing diabetes in the future. But we often neglect the liver.

A recent study published by the Phenome India-CSIR Health Cohort in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia showed that 38.9% of Indian adults may have fatty liver disease. It also indicated that many people already show signs of liver stiffening, or fibrosis, which is the onset of severe liver damage.

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, an Indian hepatologist and expert in liver transplant medicine, drug-induced liver injury and translational hepatology, recently took to X to share a few things that people must know about their liver.

No Such Thing As 'Liver Detox'

If you are often influenced by social media users sharing detox concoctions, he warns that there is no such thing as a 'liver detox'. In fact, the organ runs phase I and phase II detoxification processes 24/7 on its own. "No juice cleanse, no milk thistle, no herbal detox speeds this up. In fact, several have caused liver injury - the opposite of the claim," he added.

No Amount Of Alcohol Is Safe

According to recent studies, there is evidence to suggest that no amount of alcohol is safe for the body. Reiterating the same, Dr Philips said, "Liver harm begins from the first drink." He shattered the myth that "moderate drinking is protective." "It came from flawed studies contaminated by abstainer bias - now debunked by Mendelian randomisation," he added.

"Zero ml is the best," he asserted.

"Natural" Elements Can Damage Liver

In India, and now abroad, people are increasingly moving towards so-called "natural" components, which are being rebranded and sold as Ayurvedic products. Are they actually safe? Few people stop to ask this question. The hepatologist said that these so-called natural supplements are now the leading cause of acute liver failure.

"Ashwagandha, green tea extract, garcinia, kratom, high-dose turmeric, giloy, etc.," he named a few, and added, "They dominate drug-induced liver injury registries across India, the US, and Europe.

Coffee Protects The Liver

The expert said that coffee acts as a liver protector. "2-3 cups a day (caffeinated or decaf) lowers the risk of fibrosis, cirrhosis, and liver cancer," he explained, adding, "It is one of the very few dietary interventions with real, replicative evidence."

Weight-Loss Helps To Manage Fatty Liver

Quoting the numbers, the hepatologist said that one in three adults worldwide suffers from fatty liver disease. However, 7-10% weight loss can clear liver fat, regress early fibrosis, and reduce inflammation.

"No approved drug currently beats this. Your plate and feet are the first-line therapy," he explained.

Today is World Liver Day 2026.

Here are 8 things your liver actually wants you to know.



1

There is no such thing as a "liver detox."

Your liver runs phase I and II detoxification 24/7 on its own.

No juice cleanse, no milk thistle, no herbal detox speeds this up.



In fact… — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) April 19, 2026

Sugar Drinks Cause Fatty Liver

Sugar-sweetened drinks are among the key culprits for fatty liver disease. "Fructose is metabolised almost entirely by the liver - straight into fat," he explained. The expert also warned against excessive consumption, saying that even one soda a day can increase the risk of the Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), even after adjusting for total calorie intake.

Get Vaccinated

According to the expert, people must get vaccinated for hepatitis B and get screened for HBV and HCV at least once in their lives. The HBV vaccine can prevent more than 95% of chronic infections, cirrhosis, and liver cancer. Hepatitis C, too, is curable within 8-12 weeks with a success rate of over 95%, but most carriers remain unaware of this.

Exercise Protects The Liver

Last but not least, the expert added that exercise protects the liver independent of weight loss. Even if you work out for 150 minutes a week (or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise), you can reduce liver fat and stiffness.

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