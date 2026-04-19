Chennai Construction Worker Builds Muscle On High-Carb Diet, White Rice, And 5-Day Workout: "No Idli, Dosa"

For many of us, building a strong physique is mostly about hitting the gym, but nothing can be further from the truth. Content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan recently interviewed a construction worker in Chennai, impressed by his sculpted, muscular physique.

He could not hold himself back and asked the man about his workout routine and eating habits that helped him transform his body. One key takeaway from his routine is discipline. Whether it's your workout or your diet, you have to follow it consistently.

Five-Day Workout Plan

The construction worker spends his days working under the hot sun, performing intense labour tasks. Despite his gruelling routine and long working hours, he makes sure to exercise at least five times a week.

Sharing his routine, he said, "I do chest workout on Monday, shoulder workout on Tuesday, Wednesday is for back workout, Thursday is dedicated to biceps and triceps, and Friday is the leg day."

Despite his physically demanding job, he continues to show what it looks like to show up for yourself even after a hard day at work. He also added, "I don't do extreme leg workouts." Since he has to report to work the next day and perform physically labour-intensive tasks, an intense leg day could slow him down or hamper his productivity.

High-Carb Diet Plan

For most people trying to build a muscular physique, a high-carb diet is usually considered counterproductive. They often aim for protein-loaded meals. But the Chennai construction worker leads a different life. He needs carbohydrates for energy to sustain him through the day.

Hence, he opts for three high-carb meals a day, consisting of rice, bananas and rice porridge.

He added, "No idli, dosa". While he ditches the most popular South Indian foods, he goes for healthier options. Highlighting his diet, he shared, "I eat only white rice along with sambar, rasam, and curries made of beetroot, carrot, and other vegetables. I only eat white rice for all three meals. I rarely eat fruits, and have non-veg once a week. Only mutton once a week, no chicken or fish."

He also clarified that he has never taken steroids. "I eat, work and then go to the gym," he said, adding that he does not follow any commercial diet plans or take whey protein. The worker also ensures that he eats clean and gets at least seven hours of sleep every night.

"Eat home-cooked food. Don't eat junk food. Avoid alcohol and smoking," he advised. The worker's commitment to his body is a reminder that one can achieve anything if they put 100% effort into it.

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