Is The One Wish Willow From <i>Obsession</i> Real?

Horror films often leave audiences debating endings, hidden clues or jump scares. But few have managed to send people searching for a cursed toy online.

That is exactly what has happened with Obsession. The indie horror film has emerged as one of the year's surprise success stories, earning strong box-office numbers and generating intense discussion across social media.

While viewers have been dissecting the film's ending and debating whether Bear or the supernatural forces are the true villains, another element has taken on a life of its own: the One Wish Willow.

The One Wish Willow has become the film's most recognisable symbol. Fans are buying replicas, toy collectors and influencers are showing off their purchases on social media, and some have even begun treating it like the latest must-have collectable.

But how much of the One Wish Willow is based on real mythology? And is there actually any folklore connecting willow trees to wishes, curses and supernatural powers? Let's start from the beginning.

(Spoilers Ahead)

What Exactly Is The One Wish Willow?

In Obsession, the One Wish Willow is sold in a shop that sells all sorts of crystals and unnatural stuff. At first glance, the One Wish Willow seems innocent enough.

The instructions are also straightforward: snap the willow in half, make a wish and watch it come true.

Of course, horror films rarely deal in straightforward wishes.

One Wish Willow. Photo: X

The story follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, who secretly longs for his childhood friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette. Unable to confess his feelings, he turns to the willow and wishes that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world.

And the wish works, just not in the way he expects.

Instead of creating a romantic relationship, Nikki's affection mutates into something terrifying. Her love becomes all-consuming, obsessive and destructive, effectively erasing the person she once was.

How The Internet Is Obsessed With It?

The Internet can't stop talking about the One Wish Willow, and a major part of the credit goes to how convincingly the filmmakers blurred the line between fiction and reality.

The team behind Obsession launched an entire promotional campaign around it. A replica version of the willow is sold through an official website and packaged to resemble the version seen in the film. That replica is now sold out, by the way, according to their website (which is called One Wish Willow).

From the One Wish Willow website.

The site itself is designed like a genuine online store, complete with retro branding, product descriptions, consumer reviews, FAQs and even a fake customer support hotline for customers experiencing "wish-related issues."

The result? An immersive marketing campaign that makes the fictional product feel surprisingly real.

Collectors and toy influencers have embraced it much like they would a limited-edition designer toy, and are making skits using the prop online.

The fascination extends beyond the toy itself. Fans have also begun visiting The Green Man, the real-life metaphysical shop in Burbank, California, that appears in the film as the place where Bear purchases the willow. The presence of a real-life store further adds a layer of mystery to the One Wish Willow.

So, how real is it?

The Dark Folklore Of Willow Trees

Although the One Wish Willow itself was created for the film, willow trees have a long and surprisingly eerie history in folklore.

Across Britain and Europe, willow trees have often been associated with grief, heartbreak, death and supernatural forces.

One of the strangest English legends claimed that willow trees could uproot themselves at night and silently stalk travellers walking near willow groves. According to folklore, people were advised to look behind them regularly to ensure a willow was not following them.

Willows were also connected to mourning. For centuries, they became symbols of lost love and heartbreak. Rejected lovers were sometimes said to wear willow wreaths as signs of sorrow.

Willow trees have a long and surprisingly eerie history in folklore. Photo: X

The association became even stronger through literature. In Shakespeare's Hamlet, Ophelia's tragic fate is linked to a willow tree. In Othello, Desdemona sings the famous "Willow Song" before her death. Over time, the tree became almost synonymous with grief and unrequited love.

That connection feels especially relevant in Obsession, where Bear's desperate desire for Nikki's affection ultimately destroys both their lives.

Ghosts, Witches And Elves

The mythology surrounding willow trees extends well beyond Britain.

In parts of Europe, people believed the rustling sound of willow branches was actually elves whispering to one another.

Scottish folklore associated willow with protection against unseen forces. In Essex, willow twigs were sometimes placed on doors to ward off witches.

Other traditions painted a darker picture.

Japanese folklore often linked willow trees to ghosts and spirits. In Chinese culture, willow trees became associated with death, mourning and yin energy, leading to beliefs that planting one too close to a home could bring bad luck.

Another superstition claimed that if someone whispered a secret to a willow tree, the secret would remain trapped inside the wood forever.

However, not all beliefs associated with willow trees were solemn and dark. It is widely believed that the popular phrase "knock on wood" originated from tapping willow trunks to ward off bad luck and summon good fortune.

Was The One Wish Willow Actually Inspired By Mythology?

Not directly.

The biggest inspiration behind the One Wish Willow appears to be a much older horror story.

Director Curry Barker has said that Obsession was inspired by a "Treehouse of Horror" episode of the animated series The Simpsons. In that episode, Homer uses a cursed monkey's paw that grants wishes with disastrous consequences.

That storyline itself was inspired by The Monkey's Paw, one of the most influential horror stories ever written.

Published in 1902 by W W Jacobs, the tale established the classic horror rule: be careful what you wish for.

The Monkey's Paw.

The similarities are obvious. Both objects grant wishes. Both twist those wishes into nightmares. And both leave their owners facing consequences they never anticipated.

The difference lies in how both of them were presented.

The Monkey's Paw is an exotic, mysterious artefact steeped in supernatural lore. The One Wish Willow is a mass-produced consumer product sold in retro packaging by shopkeepers.

READ MORE: How Obsession Turned "Nice Guy" Bear Into Horror's Newest Monster