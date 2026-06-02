How <i>Obsession</i> Turned "Nice Guy" Bear Into Horror's Newest Monster

(minor spoilers ahead)

Obsession may have arrived as a small indie horror film with less a million dollar budget, but it has quickly become one of the Internet's biggest horror talking points.

Across Instagram, YouTube and Reddit, viewers are dissecting every frame of Curry Barker's film, debating its ending and praising its unsettling take on modern relationships.

Yet amid all the discussion, one scene keeps resurfacing.

As Nikki begs for relief from the curse that has stripped away her autonomy, Bear looks at her and asks: "What's so wrong with being with me?"

For many viewers, that single question has become the most chilling moment in the entire movie.

And audiences on social media are increasingly arriving at the same conclusion: Nikki may be the one covered in blood and committing horrific acts, but the real villain of Obsession is Bear.

And the reason has less to do with the supernatural wish at the centre of the story and more to do with something far more recognisable: the male entitlement.

The Horror Of The "Nice Guy"

At first glance, Bear (Michael Johnston) hardly looks like a horror villain.

He's shy, awkward, lonely and hopelessly in love with his co-worker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). He isn't violent. He isn't manipulative in the traditional sense. In fact, much of the film initially encourages viewers to sympathise with him.

That is precisely why the Internet finds him so terrifying.

As one popular online review put it, Bear represents the "final boss of nice guys". Not the openly aggressive man who demands attention, but the one who quietly convinces himself that he deserves it.

When Bear uses 'one wish willow' to wish that Nikki would "love him more than anything else in the world", the wish initially feels almost innocent. After all, who hasn't wished that a crush would return their feelings?

But viewers have increasingly pointed out that Bear isn't actually asking for love.

He's asking for compliance.

Love requires a choice. Bear's wish removes Nikki's ability to make one.

Nikki Isn't The Monster. She's The Victim

One of the most common discussions surrounding Obsession is how easily the film could be misread.

On the surface, Nikki becomes the terrifying figure. After the curse takes hold, she grows obsessive, controlling and increasingly violent. She stalks Bear, attacks his friends and becomes the source of many of the film's bloodiest scenes.

But audiences who have revisited the film argue that Nikki's behaviour is not really Nikki's behaviour at all.

One of the most common discussions surrounding Obsession is how easily the film could be misread. Photo: IMDB

The confident, independent woman introduced at the start of the film slowly disappears. In her place is a version of Nikki created by Bear's wish.

As one psychological analysis of the film argued, Nikki essentially becomes a prisoner inside her own body. Her autonomy is stripped away. Her desires no longer matter. The wish transforms her into a projection of Bear's fantasy rather than a real person.

What makes the situation horrifying is that Bear recognises this.

He knows something is wrong. He knows she is not acting like herself.

And yet he continues to enjoy the relationship anyway.

The Line That Changed Everything

Many viewers online point to one particular scene as the moment they stopped seeing Bear as a sympathetic protagonist.

At one stage, Nikki effectively begs for relief from what is happening to her. She is suffering. She is trapped. The reality of the curse is undeniable.

Instead of focusing on her pain, Bear asks:

"What's so bad about being with me?"

Bear represents the "final boss of nice guys". Photo: IMDB

That line instantly reframes the entire film.

The question reveals that Bear is still viewing the situation through his own feelings rather than Nikki's reality. He is not asking why she is suffering. He is asking why she wouldn't want him.

That mindset has resonated strongly online because it reflects a familiar cultural phenomenon: the belief that being a "good guy" automatically entitles someone to affection.

Male Entitlement Wearing A Friendly Face

Much of the Internet discussion around Obsession has centred on how effectively the film explores a softer, less obvious form of patriarchy.

Bear is not a stereotypical villain. He doesn't set out to hurt anyone. He doesn't believe he's doing anything wrong.

Yet he repeatedly prioritises his own emotional fulfilment over Nikki's freedom.

That is what makes him unsettling.

The film asks viewers to consider a difficult question: how often do people confuse wanting someone with caring about them?

Throughout the movie, Bear becomes increasingly willing to overlook Nikki's obvious distress because the relationship benefits him. Even when friends raise concerns, even when the situation spirals into violence, he continues searching for ways to justify staying in the fantasy.

The horror isn't simply that Nikki loses control of her life. It's that Bear decides the loss of her freedom is an acceptable price to pay for finally getting what he wants.

Is Bear Everywhere?

One of the obvious reasons that Obsession has struck such a nerve is because viewers don't see Bear as a monster from another world.

They see someone familiar.

Many online commentators have connected Bear to the rise of "nice guy" culture on social media, where lonely men are often told that they deserve love simply because they are kind, patient or emotionally available.

Throughout the movie, Bear becomes increasingly willing to overlook Nikki's obvious distress.

The underlying belief is that romantic rejection is an injustice rather than a normal part of life.

Obsession takes that idea and pushes it to its logical extreme.

Instead of risking rejection, Bear finds a shortcut. Instead of accepting Nikki's choice (which he never dares to know), he removes her ability to choose.

And when confronted with the consequences, he continues insisting that what he wants matters most.

Bear never truly loves Nikki. He loves the idea of having Nikki.

For a growing number of fans online, Obsession's real monster was never Nikki. It was Bear's belief that his desire mattered more than Nikki's freedom.

And that's far scarier than anything lurking in the shadows.