Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Romance Instagram Official In Fun Bike Video

Kim Kardashian has offered her fans a glimpse of her recent adventures, including a funny biking mishap with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. The reality star shared an Instagram carousel, captioned, “lately”. The post featured snapshots of family gatherings, time with friends, and a sweet outing with the Ferrari driver.

Among the highlights was a selfie snapped by Hamilton as they rode Citibikes through New York during a sunny day out in early May. While the racing driver flashed a smile at the camera, Kardashian appeared visibly terrified in the background as her bike crashed dangerously close to his.

The following slide revealed exactly what happened. In the accompanying video, Hamilton extends his arm to capture the moment while riding and Kardashian attempts to pose for the camera.

Distracted by the selfie, she briefly loses control of her bike, veering towards Hamilton before nearly toppling over. “Ah!” Kardashian can be heard shouting as she struggles to regain balance.

The photo dump also featured several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris Jenner, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Khloé's daughter, True, also joined cousins and relatives in a number of family snapshots.

Kim's kids also appeared in the shots. The SKIMS founder is a mother to four kids: Psalm, 7, Chicago, 8, Saint, 10, and North, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Lewis is reportedly getting to know Kim's children. A source previously told People that she is “very happy” in her relationship with Lewis, and having him around her kids shows “how much she trusts him”.

“Kim's very selective when it comes to the people she allows around her kids. She's very protective of them and doesn't take new introductions lightly. The fact that Lewis has spent time with the kids reflects how much she trusts him,” the source shared.

The pair first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together at a New Year's Eve celebration in Aspen earlier this year. Since then, they have been seen spending time together on several occasions in Paris, Japan, New York City ahead of the Met Gala, and Los Angeles.