Kim Kardashian Says She Takes 35 Supplements A Day; How Much Is Too Much?

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she takes a total of 35 supplements daily as part of her health and wellness routine. "I take probably 35 supplements a day. I spread them out three times a day," she said during a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast. Kim also admitted that she suffers from pill fatigue. "I thought, 'Okay, I can't do this fish oil anymore. I have pill fatigue. I have to stop these fish oil [supplements], and I got my bloodwork, and it was so evident that I stopped, and I had to start again. I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day, and I would just do it on my way to work," she added.

Can 35 supplements a day do more harm than good?

While supplements provide added nutrition and can help fill the nutritional gaps, taking 35 supplements a day might not be the safest approach. Taking too many supplements can cause severe harm to your health, leading to organ damage, severe digestive issues, or toxic buildup in your tissues.

"Supplements should never replace a healthy diet; they are meant to treat deficiencies and assist with other illnesses and diseases. The quantity of supplements you take is as important as how they are taken. Use of excess supplements can result in harmful effects such as vitamin toxicity," says Dr. Souradeep Chowdhury, Associate Consultant - Internal Medicine, Medanta Hospital, Noida.

Dr. Chowdhury further explained that fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K have the potential of causing toxicity when taken in excess because of your body's ability to store them. "In addition, liver damage, kidney stones, digestive problems, nerve damage, and adverse drug interactions can also occur from taking excessive amounts of certain supplements. Taking a supplement because it is a trend or a celebrity usage may lead to harm rather than good," he added.

Health risks of over-supplementation

1. Vitamin toxicity

An overdose can lead to severe complications, including kidney damage, liver damage, cramps, diarrhea and even nerve damage.

2. Mineral overload

Just like vitamins, mineral overload can also trigger severe damage. For example, excess supplemental iron can cause severe gastrointestinal distress and can damage the liver over time.

3. Dangerous drug interactions

Supplements can alter how your body processes prescription medications. For example, Vitamin K reduces the effectiveness of blood thinners, increasing stroke risks.

4. Overconsumption risk

Many everyday processed foods like breakfast cereals, energy bars, and juices are heavily fortified. If you consume these products while taking a daily multivitamin and individual targeted supplements, you can easily exceed safe limits without realising it.

Safety tips to consider

"The use of dietary supplements should be monitored closely and ideally with the supervision of a doctor. Prior to starting dietary supplements of any kind, a person should have their doctor confirm they have an actual nutritional requirement or deficiency. The risk of overdosing on certain nutrients increases significantly when multiple dietary supplements are used together without consulting a doctor," recommends Dr. Chowdhury.

In addition to an initial consultation, the expert also recommends that it is essential that all prescriptions and non-prescription supplements be reported to the doctor regularly in order to obtain knowledge of potential interactions with prescribed medication. "It is also very important to verify that all supplements that a person desires to purchase are from reputable manufacturers and that they do not assume that taking more of any supplement is better," he adds.

Additionally, re-evaluation of the supplements taken regularly must be conducted to assess if they are still needed. Signs that should not be dismissed include nausea, abdominal pain, jaundice, palpitations, or fatigue, which may indicate an altered response to dietary supplements, either due to side effects or toxicity.

(Dr. Souradeep Chowdhury, Associate Consultant - Internal Medicine, Medanta Hospital, Noida)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.