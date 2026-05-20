Kim Kardashian Says She Takes '35 Supplements A Day': "Wish There Was An IV Drip"

Kim Kardashian has shocked her fans, revealing the number of supplements she takes every single day as part of her health and wellness routine. During a recent appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, the reality star shared that she takes around 35 supplements daily. Kim explained that she takes the pills at three different times during the day as it becomes too hard to take all of them together at once.

She also admitted that keeping up with such a large routine can sometimes become exhausting, especially when it comes to certain supplements like fish oil. According to the SKIMS founder, she once stopped taking it because she became tired of swallowing so many pills, but later noticed clear changes in her health results and decided to start again.

“I take probably 35 supplements a day. I spread them out three times a day and I thought, ‘Okay, I can't do this fish oil right now like anymore.' I have like pill fatigue. I have to stop fish oil. And I got my blood work and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again. The pills are just so big. I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day and I would just do it on my way to work,” Kim Kardashian added.

Along with supplements, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and members of her family regularly use body scans to track fitness and overall wellness.

During the conversation, Amy Poehler mentioned that she wanted to focus more on weight training to improve her bone strength. In response, Kim asked if she had ever tried a DEXA scan, a body scan that checks things like bone density. When Amy Poehler said she did not know much about it, Kim Kardashian explained that she uses a mobile DEXA scan service that arrives in a van.

She shared that she, her sisters and their mother Kris Jenner all take the test together because they live in the same gated community. According to Kim Kardashian, the process is quick and only takes a few minutes while lying down during the scan. She said they usually do it once every year to keep track of their bone health and make sure everything is staying normal.

Kim Kardashian has been working towards becoming a lawyer. She has now stepped into a producer role for an upcoming Netflix teen drama titled Calabasas.