Kim Kardashian No Longer Interested In Law As Her Focus Is On This Netflix Series

Kim Kardashian, who spent recent years working towards becoming a lawyer, now appears to be making television production her next major career move. The reality TV star has teamed up with actress Emma Roberts and Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen for a new Netflix teen drama series titled Calabasas.

An insider told PageSix that “she decided it's best to skip this round of the bar exam and focus on taking it again when she feels ready.”

“When Kim has her mind made up on something, she gives it her all, and this isn't something she's taking lightly,” the source said, adding, "Most people who take the bar exam dedicate months leading up to the test and focus all their energy on preparing. But she is working nonstop as a single mom.”

Netflix Series

Calabasas is based on the book If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now: True Stories From Calabasas by Via Bleidner. The story follows a quiet 16 year old girl whose life changes completely after her family moves from a strict upbringing to glamorous California.

Series creator Van Dusen says that “Calabasas is the kind of series I've always dreamed of making. It's the kind of glamorous, bold, addictive, and emotionally-charged show I grew up obsessed with. The great teen dramas of that era proved TV could be escapist, provocative, and deeply personal all at once. To get to bring that type of wild ride to today's audiences is incredibly exciting.”

The series is part of an agreement Chris Van Dusen signed with Netflix last year, shortly after he joined Calabasas as the new showrunner while the project was still in the pre production stage.

As per Tudum, the “story takes place at an elite private school in the country's most exclusive town. The headmaster's ambitious daughter is destined to have it all, until she's swept into a forbidden romance with the one boy determined to burn down her glittering world instead of play by its rules. In Calabasas, where desires are never as clean as appearances suggest, falling in love might be the most dangerous rebellion of all.”

Jinny Howe, who leads scripted series at Netflix and previously worked on the first season of Bridgerton with Chris Van Dusen, said she is excited to work again with him on Calabasas. She praised his storytelling style and also highlighted the strong team behind the project, including Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Alexandra Milchan.

She explained that the series will focus on romance and complicated relationships while also showing the emotional challenges young people face when trying to understand who they truly are.

So far, Netflix, Chris Van Dusen and Kim Kardashian have not announced an official release date for Calabasas.