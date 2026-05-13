Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Facing Financial Struggles? What We Know

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing new pressure behind closed doors, as reports claim, “money is tight.” Sources say the couple's expenses in California remain extremely high, as millions are needed each year to maintain their lifestyle, home and security.

According to insiders, Meghan is “basically the breadwinner.” Reports suggest a major portion of their yearly spending goes towards private security for themselves and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple recently faced criticism during a visit to Australia. Some accused them of mixing charity work with business promotion after outfits worn by Meghan during visits with sick children and people affected by tragedies later appeared on a fashion shopping platform.

Despite the financial pressure, Meghan Markle is said to be receiving support from several wealthy and influential friends who are helping her explore new business and career opportunities.

Page Six reports also claim that her partnership with Netflix ended in April after her series, With Love, Meghan was not renewed for a third season. According to sources, Meghan felt she had been handling most of the work connected to the project on her own, which reportedly caused frustration behind the scenes.

At the same time, rumours have continued to spread that the former Suits actress has been speaking with major Hollywood figures about returning to acting. Some reports even suggested she was searching for a long term television role after making a small appearance in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends.

Prince Harry also earned money during the Australia trip at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit. Still, reports say his main focus remains on the Invictus Games. Harry also joined a mental health company, BetterUp, in 2021 as Chief Impact Officer, where he earns around $1 Million, but insiders claim he literally has “zero things” responsibilities.

A source told The Daily Beast that some people initially thought Prince Harry's role at BetterUp was a positive move. But over time, one employee felt “it's been more of a distraction. Every article mentions his role at BetterUp, then goes on to roast [him and Meghan Markle].” According to the source, the employee then felt that the negative attention connected to the couple may no longer be worth the publicity the company receives.