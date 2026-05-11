Is Money Heist Returning? Netflix Sparks Frenzy With New Teaser

Just when fans thought the gang had pulled off its final heist, Netflix may be opening the vault again. The world of Money Heist seems far from over and the latest teaser has already sent longtime viewers into full speculation mode.

Ahead of the release of Berlin Season 2, officially titled Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine, Netflix has hinted that the franchise could expand further, beyond the original series and its current spin-off.

While Money Heist officially wrapped up with Season 5 in December 2021, Netflix's latest campaign strongly suggests that the universe is still alive.

To build anticipation, Netflix staged a dramatic promotional spectacle across Spain's Guadalquivir River. It brought back the iconic red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks that became synonymous with the global hit series.

The streaming platform also released a teaser clip on social media on May 10 local time which immediately grabbed fans' attention. The message, along with it, read, “The revolution isn't over yet. The world of La Casa de Papel continues.”

Netflix followed it up with a long statement that looked back at the franchise's biggest moments while hinting at future plans. “Some stories begin with a perfect heist. And this one changed everything. From the first robbery for cash to the most artistic heist of the century, including the assault that put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain at risk, the world of Money Heist has never stopped growing, evolving, and surprising. But if one thing is clear… it's that the revolution NEVER ends.”

The statement continued by calling the platform a “central hub” for everything related to the franchise, adding that fans who want to stay connected to “the next plan” should keep watching closely.

Notably, Netflix has not officially confirmed Money Heist Season 6 yet but one thing is confirmed: more stories from the heist universe are already in the works.

The new season of Berlin drops on May 15, 2026. It follows Andrés de Fonollosa, also known as Berlin. The character is played by Pedro Alonso.