Meghan Markle Has No Plans To Reprise Rachel Zane Role In Suits Revival

If you'd been hoping to see Meghan Markle back as lawyer Rachel Zane, you're in for a disappointment. The Duchess of Sussex is not returning to Suits.

After reports about reviving the hit legal drama picked up, rumour had it that Meghan may return to the much-hyped show. According to E! News, a representative for Markle rubbished these reports on May 11, saying there was “no truth” to the claims.The speculation began after Aaron Korsh, creator of Suits, previously admitted that a reunion film was being discussed among those associated with the project.

Ahead of the premiere of Suits LA in 2024, Korsh told Entertainment Weekly, “I was very satisfied with the way Suits ended, and at some point, we might do a Suits movie, and that could be fun.”

While nothing official had been announced, Korsh later added that it was “not an insane notion for us to someday do that,” leading to fan speculations about the original cast reuniting one last time.

Still, even if a movie eventually happens, Markle's involvement is highly unlikely.

The former actress exited Suits in 2017 shortly after getting engaged to Prince Harry. Her departure marked the end of Rachel Zane's storyline alongside Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams.

At the time, Markle clarified that leaving acting did not feel like a sacrifice to her. “I don't see it as giving anything up,” she said during the couple's post-engagement interview with the BBC. “I just see it as a change. It's a new chapter, right?”

She also hinted then that her focus was shifting away from Hollywood entirely and towards causes she cared deeply about. Markle explained, “I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me.”

Since stepping away from acting, Markle has stayed true to that decision. Alongside her philanthropic work and business ventures, she has focused heavily on family life with Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She has made occasional appearances on screen in projects like With Love, Meghan.