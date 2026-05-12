Hollywood Absence At Cannes Film Festival Sparks Surprise On French Riviera

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is set to begin shortly, bringing nearly two weeks of film premieres and red carpet moments. The festival will run for 12 days until May 23 and will end with the announcement of the Palme d'Or, one of the most respected honours in cinema. This year's edition looks a little different, as fewer big Hollywood films and stars are taking part compared to previous years.

In past editions, major films and famous actors often made Cannes one of their key stops, but this time, studios have chosen to stay away due to costs and mixed responses from the audience. Even so, the festival is still expected to stay busy, with many Hollywood filmmakers, stars and major projects taking centre stage at the French Riviera.

This year's Cannes Film Festival is bringing several well-known names back to the red carpet. Scarlett Johansson is one of the main highlights, returning with the film Paper Tiger, directed by James Gray, where she stars alongside Adam Driver. Another major moment will be the return of John Travolta, as per the Cannes Film Festival press release.

He is set to present his first film as a director, titled Vol de Nuit pour Los Angeles, in the Cannes Premieres section. Travolta already has a long history with the festival, as some of his most popular films like Pulp Fiction, She's So Lovely and Primary Colors were previously presented, the press release mentioned.

A free outdoor screening at Cinema de la Plage is a key highlight for audiences. A major moment will be the tribute to filmmaker Peter Jackson, best known for directing The Lord of the Rings series. He will be awarded the Palme d'honneur in recognition of his work in cinema, as per the release.

The 2026 edition is also set to bring together well-known actors such as Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton, who will add more star presence to the festival's busy lineup.

The Grand Lumiere Theatre is also preparing for a special midnight screening of the first Fast and the Furious film, as per the official statement.

The event will bring together several members of the original cast, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster, along with producer Neal H Moritz and Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Paul Walker. The screening is planned as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise, according the statement.