Pete Davidson Drags Ex-Rival Kanye West During Kevin Hart Roast

Pete Davidson, who previously dated Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West, made the remark while roasting fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

Pete Davidson did not hold back while taking aim at Kanye West during Netflix's “The Roast of Kevin Hart.” While on stage, the comedian delivered one of the night's sharpest lines reviving his years-long feud with West.

Davidson, who previously dated Kim Kardashian following her split from West, made the remark while roasting fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. He compared Hinchcliffe to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk before taking the joke to a whole new level.

“Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, and that's he's definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat,” Davidson said, drawing notable attention from the audience. He did not stop there and went on to even more direct swipe at the rapper.

Pete Davidson made a Charlie Kirk joke toward Tony Hinchcliffe and calls Ye a ‘gay Nazi' during Kevin Hart's roast.



“Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, and that's he's definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat. Oh you don't know me? yeah ‘Kill Tony.' Please… pic.twitter.com/JGmZMX2AAk — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2026

“‘Kill Tony.' Please someone f--king ‘Kill Tony.' Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis,” Davidson joked.

The sharp dig was a reference to West's long history of antisemitic controversies and the public attacks he directed at Davidson during the comedian's relationship with Kardashian in 2022.

At the height of their feud, West repeatedly targeted Davidson on social media. Not just that, he even spread rumors that the comedian had AIDS, was a drug addict and was gay during interviews. The rapper's posts and videos at the time sparked widespread backlash online and many even accused him of harassment.

The Davidson-West rivalry became one of pop culture's biggest celebrity feuds after Kardashian began dating the “Saturday Night Live” star following her divorce from West. Though the relationship eventually ended, the tension between the two men remained a popular topic in entertainment headlines.

As of now, all parties have moved on with their personal lives. Kardashian is reportedly dating British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. West is married to model Bianca Censori, while Davidson is now in a relationship with model Elsie Hewitt. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Scottie Rosie, in December.

West, meanwhile, has continued to face criticism over his antisemitic remarks and public behavior. In 2022, several major brands, including Adidas, Balenciaga and GAP, cut ties with the rapper following a series of hateful comments about Jewish people.

The backlash intensified again in 2025 after West publicly praised Adolf Hitler, calling himself a Nazi. He also promoted swastika-themed merchandise through his Yeezy brand.