Kim Kardashian Personally Bought Broadway Tickets For Night Out With Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and model-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian have been the talk of the town after their repeated appearances together stoked dating rumours. More recently, they were spotted at a Broadway show in New York.

The reality TV star and the Ferrari driver attended The Fear of 13, a production starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson. The television personality is also one of the producers of the play and had already watched the show earlier with members of her family, including her mother Kris Jenner, sister Kylie Jenner and Kylie's boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

Reports say the SKIMS founder was so impressed by the performance that she wanted to see it again. This time, she invited the racing star to join her for the Broadway experience. Instead of arranging special celebrity tickets or asking for favours, she simply booked the seats herself online for the three of them, including her assistant.

Insiders told Page Six, “She went into the show without anyone realising it and then stopped backstage to say hi to the cast,” where they bumped into Whoopi Goldberg and Casey Affleck.

Lewis and Kim K spotted leaving "Fear of 13" in NYC, last night pic.twitter.com/H9JGmmAI6O — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) May 6, 2026

For the special Broadway outing, Kim Kardashian wore a unique icy blue outfit from Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2022 couture collection, designed by Glenn Martens. The look highlighted her hourglass shape, which she paired with high waisted jeans. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton kept things relaxed in a simple Louis Vuitton tracksuit. He completed his look with a pair of maroon boots.

Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for years, but romance rumours between them only started earlier this year. Reports claimed the two felt a connection during Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party. They later made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Super Bowl in February and were later seen at several high profile events, including Coachella.