Rebecca Black Revives Old Jaafar Jackson Jab With Playful Comeback: “You Were Fierce”

Rebecca Black just turned a 15-year-old internet jab into one of the funniest celebrity social media moments of the week. The Friday singer brought back an old X post from Jaafar Jackson, who starred in the Michael Jackson biopic, and fans could not get enough of her response.

Back in 2011, during the peak of Friday memes and online jokes surrounding Rebecca's viral hit, Jaafar had posted, “Roses are red, violets are blue, if Rebecca Black wins ANY awards, Kanye you know what to do.”

The post referenced Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV VMAs, a moment that remains one of pop culture's most talked-about controversies. Now, more than a decade later, Rebecca decided to revisit the tweet with a playful comeback.

“Alright, but u were fierce in michael tho,” she responded to the old post, showering applause on Jaafar for his performance while jokingly acknowledging the old dig.





alright but u were fierce in michael tho https://t.co/yT5QzgdErL

— Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) May 10, 2026

The interaction quickly started circulating online, with fans praising Rebecca for handling the resurfaced tweet with humour instead of drama.

A few hours later, the singer followed up with another post after reactions continued pouring in.

“Guys i'm just having fun after catching a literal decade old stray <3 happy mother's day,” the TRUST! singer wrote.

guys i'm just having fun after catching a literal decade old stray <3 happy mother's day

— Rebecca Black (@MsRebeccaBlack) May 10, 2026

Rebecca Black has spent the past few years rebuilding her career and public image. She has been releasing music, with the latest addition being her 2025 hyperpop album SALVATION. Not just that, she has also performed DJ sets at major festivals like Lollapalooza in 2025 and Stagecoach last month.

Meanwhile, Jaafar Jackson has been receiving love for his portrayal of his late uncle in Michael, which recently hit theatres and reportedly broke box office records during its opening weekend.