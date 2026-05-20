Bobby Deol On Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Cast Him In <i>Animal</i>, Says Dharmendra Asked, 'You're The Villain?'

Bobby Deol's smashing comeback in 2023 as the ruthless villain Abrar Haque in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was one of the most talked-about breakout performances in recent times. In a recent chat, the actor opened up about how he ended up in Vanga's film and his father, the late veteran actor Dharmendra's, reaction.

What's Happening

Speaking on Shekhar Suman's talk show, Bobby Deol said, "When I got a call from Sandeep Reddy Vanga he said, 'Your expression in this photograph - I want you because I like this expression.'"

He explained how a picture of him at the Celebrity Cricket League convinced Vanga that it matched the character he had in mind.

On Dharmendra's reaction to his Animal character, Bobby Deol revealed, "When Animal came out, Dad asked me, 'Are you the villain?' I replied, 'Yes.' I said, 'Dad, it's a good role.' Dad used to also say, 'You have become Lord Bobby.'"

Why Did Bobby Deol Hesitate About His Animal Character?

Bobby Deol's character in the film was mute, which initially made him question the choice. Wanting to do something outside his comfort zone, however, persuaded him to take the part.

The actor shared, "When Sandeep told me that my character would be mute, I thought, 'But my voice is my strength.' Yet I still decided to go for it."

Bobby Deol took lessons in sign language and had to wait a year and a half before finally filming his scenes.

He said, "I waited 1.5 years to shoot the film. The film is 3.5 hours long, so they were shooting with Ranbir for a long time, and during that period I kept thinking, 'Are they going to change their mind? Will they suddenly say they don't need me?' Those thoughts crossed my mind, but Sandeep Reddy is a sweetheart."

Released in December 2023, Animal was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri also appear in the film.

More recently, Bobby Deol was last seen in the 2025 film Housefull 5.

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