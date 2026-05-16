Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Chairs Coordination Forum Meeting Of IIMs

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the Coordination Forum Meeting of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), convened by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad at the IIM Ahmedabad campus on May 14.

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the meeting brought together Chairpersons of the Boards of Governors of IIMs, Directors of IIMs, and senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and the State Governments of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to deliberate on matters of shared interest and strengthen cooperation among the IIMs.

Pradhan said that discussions were held on the role of IIMs in shaping Viksit Bharat 2047, with focus on student welfare, institutional coordination, academic excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness.

IIMs have emerged as strong catalysts of nation-building and economic transformation, while also becoming global models of excellence in leadership and management education, the education minister stated.

Pradhan added that by nurturing innovation ecosystems, adapting to emerging global challenges, and fostering values-driven education, IIMs can evolve into national assets that contribute significantly to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation and also strengthen India's voice in the global discourse.

Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, also highlighted the importance of the coordination forum in strengthening institutional coordination among IIMs.

The discussions covered issues such as IIMs' contribution towards Viksit Bharat goals, aligning focus of undergraduate (UG) entrance examinations with futuristic requirements of the country, developing SOPs for MBA admission along with inter-IIM migration of students and fee refund policies, developing a policy for providing exposure to young faculty as well as to young IIMs through secondment policy across IIMs, and implementing reservation rosters for faculty and non-faculty.