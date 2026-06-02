Watch: Yash Calls Fan Undergoing Cancer Treatment, Reassures Him Of Support

While Yash is busy juggling some of the biggest projects in Indian cinema, the actor recently reminded fans why he enjoys such admiration beyond the silver screen.

The KGF star took time out from his packed shooting schedule to connect with a fan undergoing cancer treatment, and the sweet gesture has now left social media emotional.

A video circulating online shows Yash speaking to Sunil, the Shivamogga district president of his fan association, via video call. Sunil is currently battling cancer, and the actor made sure to check in on him personally.

Yash enquired about Sunil's health, spoke to his family members, and offered words of strength during a difficult phase. The actor reassured his fan that he was not alone in the fight, telling him, "I am there for you."

The interaction quickly won hearts online, with fans praising Yash for staying connected to those who have supported him throughout his journey.

On the professional front, Yash will next be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The ambitious film has been written and shot in both Kannada and English and will also be released in dubbed versions across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, alongside Yash.

The actor is also gearing up for one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Yash will step into the role of Ravana, while Ranbir Kapoor essays Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi plays Sita.

Planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle, Ramayana Part 1 is slated to arrive in theatres worldwide during Diwali 2026, with the second instalment expected to release during Diwali 2027.