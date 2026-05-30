Kiara Advani Shares What It Was Like To Shoot For <i>Toxic</i> With Geetu Mohandas

Kiara Advani is set to return to the big screen with Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, headlined by Yash. The film, which was scheduled to be released on June 4 after several delays, has been postponed once again, and a new release date is yet to be announced. Amid the uncertainty, the Bollywood actress opened up about working on the project and with director Geetu Mohandas.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Kiara revealed that the filmmaker had asked her to refrain from exchanging pleasantries with anybody on set. The reason was simple: she wanted the actress to stay in character during the shoot.

“Geetu is like, okay, tomorrow when you come on set, I want you to be… and I'm a person when I walk on set, I'm always like, ‘Hi, what's up, good morning', I'm that person. And she's like, ‘I don't want pleasantries, I want you to come in that zone, no hi hello, not your team, nobody, just be in a zone today'," Kiara Advani said.

During the conversation, the star also spoke about the challenges she faced while filming Toxic in two languages, English and Kannada. “Working in Kannada, I think I would say Toxic has been challenging because it's for the first time that we shot in both English and Kannada,” she said.

The actress continued, “So this shot was an English shot first till we got the take right. Then we do the Kannada take, because you're, at least for someone like me, Kannada not being my language, mugging up my dialogues literally the night before.”

Kiara Advani also compared working in the Kannada film industry and Bollywood and shared that the experiences were not very different. “I think eventually there may be slight cultural differences, but I feel eventually at the core we're all Indians, so there's a similarity, there's a familiarity," she explained.

The actress added, “I feel I've had a fairly similar experience with working in Hindi and in Telugu language.”

Toxic, backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, also features Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.