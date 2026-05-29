Alex Rodriguez Reaches Out To Jennifer Lopez After Breakup: Report

Jennifer Lopez is once again at the centre of relationship talk as reports suggest one of her most famous exes may be trying to reconnect with her. While her on and off history with Ben Affleck often grabs attention, Lopez has also had other high profile relationships over the years. Now, attention has turned to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

According to reports from Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, Rodriguez has reached out to Lopez after recently ending his relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro. The former MLB player and Lopez split years ago following cheating rumours linked to Rodriguez, but sources now claim he has not fully moved on.

Insiders say he still thinks about their relationship. While he is not ignoring the past issues between them, reports suggest he still has strong feelings and misses Lopez in his life.

An insider told Rob Shuter, “Alex never fully got over Jennifer. The relationship meant everything to him, and once he became single again, reaching out felt inevitable. He's not pretending the past didn't happen. But he absolutely misses her presence in his life. There's still a tremendous amount of affection there.”

Sources say that, for now, this is not a sign of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez' reunion. According to insiders, Jennifer is in a “more guarded and emotionally centered” state in her life today. She is open to having calm and respectful connections with people from her past, but she does not want anything complicated. At the same time, “she hasn't shut the door completely either.”

Reports say Rodriguez understands that talking again does not mean they will get back together. But people close to him believe he contacted her because he still cares about their past relationship and feels he may not find the same kind of bond again.

After their breakup, both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez moved on and dated other people. Rodriguez was first linked to model Kathryne Padgett and later started a more serious relationship with Jaclyn Cordeiro in 2022. The relationship ended earlier this month after more than three years.

Lopez also moved forward and rekindled her relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The two got married in 2022, but their marriage did not last and Lopez later filed for divorce in 2024.