Jennifer Lopez Makes Surprise Appearance At Obsessed Fest In Wild Nude Bodysuit

Jennifer Lopez has once again proven why she's a fashion and performance powerhouse. The singer-actress turned heads with a daring stage look during a surprise performance at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest to introduce the Off Campus panel.

Dressed in a nude bodysuit and over-the-knee boots, the 56-year-old pop star sang her track Everything's Fine (PM) and On The Floor, which was featured in season one of Off Campus. Her nearly sheer bodysuit was covered in tattoos and graffiti-style graphics that looked like words scrawled across her skin.

JLo layered it with a mesh long-sleeve top, matching tights and flesh-toned, ink-printed Jimmy Choo boots. She opened the set wearing a bright blue cropped fur jacket slung over one shoulder, later tossing it into the crowd while dancing.

Lopez has a special connection to the Prime series Off Campus. In one standout moment, Mika Abdalla's character Allie wears the pop star's famous green Versace dress for a Halloween episode and dances to On The Floor. The scene is also when Allie first meets Dean, her future love interest, played by Stephen Kalyn.

Based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling books, Off Campus is one of Prime Video's biggest hits of the year. Season 1 adapted The Deal, the first novel in the series. Season 2 will pull from the third book, The Score.

Coming back to Jennifer Lopez, the star has been taking time off work and was recently spotted in the star-studded crowd at Ariana Grande's Petal tour stop in California.

Lopez also attended her twins' high school graduation. She shares Max and Oskar with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, earlier this month, she spoke about her teens leaving for college and adjusting to an “empty nest.”