Off Campus Co-Stars Mika Abdalla And Josh Heuston Spark Dating Rumours After Paris Sighting

Rumour has it that Off Campus co-stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston taking their on-screen chemistry off-screen. The actors, who played Allie Hayes and Justin Kohl in the series, have sparked dating speculation after being spotted together in Paris.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed Abdalla and Heuston spending time together in the French capital. One widely shared image captured the pair embracing while standing at a storefront. Taken from behind, the candid moment quickly fueled rumours that the co-stars may be more than just friends.

Other clips and photos shared online also showed the duo visiting shops and spending time together at a Paris bar, further adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

Fans have been closely watching the pair ever since their playful interactions during the Off Campus press tour. Their easy rapport and chemistry in interviews had already led some viewers to wonder whether there was a real-life connection between them.

The rumours gained even more traction after fans noticed Abdalla's absence from a recent Off Campus cast outing at a FIFA World Cup match in Vancouver, prompting further discussion online. However, neither Abdalla nor Heuston has publicly addressed the dating speculation.

Fans Are Loving The Pair

Social media users were quick to share their excitement after the photos surfaced online.

“I love this way too much…Good for them,” a user wrote.

Another commented, “YESSSS THEY ARE REAL.”

“They form a beautiful couple,” posted a user.

An individual stated, “I love to see hot people getting together. Mika deserved better than her ugly rude ex.”

“Oh they're really dating……” read a comment.

Mika Abdalla's Recent Breakup

The dating rumours come just weeks after Mika Abdalla broke off her engagement with long-time partner, Jake Short. The former couple were together for around five years before calling it off ahead of Off Campus' release in early May. According to reports, the breakup was mutual rather than dramatic.

In a statement reported by Us Weekly, Abdalla's representative stated, “Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life, it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”