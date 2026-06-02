Off Campus Actor Mika Abdalla “No Longer Together” With Fiancé Jake Short

Off Campus star Mika Abdalla has split from fiancé Jake Short. The couple got engaged a year ago. A rep for Abdalla confirmed the news to Us Weekly, adding that she and Jake were “no longer together”.



“They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect,” Abdalla's spokesperson added.



It is unclear when Mika Abdalla and Jake Short actually split. Her representative did not comment on the matter.



The former couple first met on the sets of Sex Appeal in 2021 and started dating soon after. Four years after they met, Abdalla and Short's engagement was confirmed via Instagram.



Short's manager, Brian Medavoy, had dropped a post congratulating his client on the occasion.



“An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance Mika Abdalla. From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever,” he wrote.



Short and Abdalla usually kept their relationship private, but the duo did joke about wanting to tie the knot during a July 2024 episode of the podcast American High.





When Short asked Mika Abdalla, “Will you marry me?”, the actor said yes.





Host Jeremy Garelick sarcastically added he had witnessed the “most romantic proposal ever.” Mika Abdalla is currently filming Off Campus season 2, which will focus on her character Allie's love story.





What's In Store For Off Campus Season 2?



The first season of the Prime Video ice hockey drama has won over audiences and fans are eager to know when the next episodes will air. The second installment was greenlit even before the first season aired.



As per Marie Claire, filming started on June 1, 2026 in Canada. The shooting is expected to run through to September, with a May 2027 premiere in the cards. Series creator Louisa Levy confirmed that scripting for season two is finished.



Based on the books by Elle Kennedy, Off Campus follows the unexpected romance between a university's star hockey player and a music student. The upcoming season will focus on Allie and Dean (Stephen Kalyn).



Apart from Mika Abdalla, Ella Bright, Khobe Clarke, Belmont Cameli, Stephen Kalyn, Antonio Cipriano and Jalen Thomas Brooks will return for the show.