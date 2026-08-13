Ex-Adult Film Star Shakeela Undergoes Rs 3-Lakh Neck Surgery Due To 'Excessive Phone Use'

Malayalam ex-adult star Shakeela, known for featuring in softcore and B-grade films, recently underwent neck surgery. She shared the news with her social media followers by posting a video from the hospital on her YouTube channel, saying she had to undergo a Rs 3-lakh neck surgery due to her addiction to phone.

In the video, Shakeela is seen being discharged from the hospital and returning home.

Shakeela explained what caused the injury. "I used to lie on my side in bed and play games on my phone for up to four hours straight. I would only get up to have some tea or coffee. After drinking my tea, I'd come back and resume the same game. After that, I would spend hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram. Improper posture and excessive use of my phone affected the main veins in my neck, eventually leading me to the operating table."

She urged everyone not to give phones to children and not to watch videos for long periods, including hers.

For parents, Shakeela's message was: "Use the phone only for essential things. Avoid watching unnecessary videos—even mine—and watch only useful ones. Otherwise, you will lose Rs 3 lakh and have to endure unbearable pain as well."

Who is Shakeela?

Shakeela is one of the most popular South actresses. She is known for portraying erotic roles in many softcore and B-grade films. After Silk Smitha, it was Shakeela who grabbed everyone's attention in the South. Some of her popular movies are Kinnara Thumbikal, Thazhvara, Playgirls, and Mohanayanangal.

In 2020, a biopic titled Shakeela was released, with Richa Chadha in the lead role. The movie also featured Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role.