After 12 Years On Netflix, Gilmore Girls Moves To A New Streaming Platform. Details Inside

After 12 years on Netflix, the beloved series Gilmore Girls has found a new streaming home. The popular drama, which first ended in 2007, remained one of streamers most watched shows and continued to attract new fans long after its finale.

Now, viewers who want to watch Lorelai and Rory Gilmore's story can head to Prime Video, where the series has started its next chapter.

Its loyal fan base helped keep the show alive long after its television run ended. The move did not come as a complete surprise. The Wrap reports published in 2022 had already suggested that Netflix's licensing agreement for the series will expire in 2026.

Many fans were surprised after Netflix announced on social media that the comedy drama would be removed from the platform starting June 30.

On X, they wrote, “It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion. We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”

Fans can still watch Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life on Netflix. The four part series on the platform because it was made as a Netflix Original. This means it is not affected by the licensing agreement that led to the removal of the original seven season series.

Gilmore Girls is set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, and follows the lives of Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham and her daughter Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel. The series centres on their close mother daughter relationship as they deal with everyday life, including school, work, relationships and family challenges.