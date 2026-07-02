Ranveer Singh Announces <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Japan Release, Calls It 'Biggest Indian Movie Of All Time'

After creating history at the global box office, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is set to begin its theatrical run in Japan on July 10.

What's Happening

Ahead of the release, Ranveer Singh recorded a special video message inviting Japanese audiences to watch the film on the big screen.

"A warm hello to everyone in Japan. Dhurandhar will be releasing in Japan, bringing with it an immersive cinematic experience packed with drama, intensity, scale, emotion and storytelling at its thrilling best. I warmly invite you to come and experience the biggest Indian movie of all time on the big screen. Lots and lots of love, and I hope to see you at the movies," he said.

Background

Japan has steadily become an important international market for Indian films over the years, with several titles finding strong support among local audiences.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, RRR continues to be the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan, earning ¥2.42 billion (Rs 139.79 crore). It remains the only Indian film to have crossed the ¥2 billion milestone in the country.

The second position is occupied by Rajinikanth's Muthu, which collected ¥405 million (Rs 23.39 crore). It is followed by Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion with ¥305 million (Rs 17.61 crore), Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots with ¥170 million (Rs 9.81 crore), and Sridevi's English Vinglish, which earned ¥160 million (Rs 9.24 crore).

Other Indian films that have enjoyed successful runs in Japan include The Lunchbox (¥150 million/Rs 8.66 crore), Saaho (¥131 million/Rs 7.56 crore), Magadheera (¥130.1 million/Rs 7.51 crore), Enthiran (Robot) (¥109.6 million/Rs 6.4 crore), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (¥106 million/Rs 6.2 crore).

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in India last December and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide. The film earned Rs 1,007.85 crore in India, making it one of the biggest box office successes of all time.

The espionage thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun. The film follows an Indian spy who infiltrates terror networks in Pakistan while carrying out a high-stakes mission. The sequel to the film released on March 19.